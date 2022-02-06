RS to be adjourned for an hour on Monday as a mark of respect to Lata Mangeshkar
- Country:
- India
The Rajya Sabha will be adjourned for an hour on Monday as a mark of respect to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar after the members pay tributes to her in the House, sources in the Rajya Sabha Secretariat said.
Officials said a decision has been taken that the House will be adjourned for an hour after Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu reads Mangeshkar's obituary when it meets for the day at 10 am on Monday.
The legendary singer passed away in a Mumbai hospital on Sunday morning at the age of 92. She was admitted to the hospital in January after she was down with COVID-19.
