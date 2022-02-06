(Eds: Updating)

The following is the list of stories on Lata Mangeshkar's death sent by PTI: DEL68 LD ALL LATA MANGESHKAR And the music plays on: India’s ‘voice’ Lata Mangeshkar cremated with state honours Mumbai: Bharat’s ‘ratna’ Lata Mangeshkar was cremated with full state honours here on Sunday, her life and death testimony that end of an era is not always a cliché and sometimes carries a ring of truth that imprints itself into lasting memory.

DEL19 LATA MANGESHKAR-OBIT Lata Mangeshkar: Her song will have no ending Mumbai: She made our hearts go up an octave or more with love and longing, moved us to tears of joy and sorrow, sometimes introspect and other times dance in abandon, her voice mirroring our every emotion, her songs covering the cadence of time and history from the gramophone to the digital age.

DEL69 LATA MANGESHKAR-LDALL REAX An artiste born but once in centuries, darkest day in world of music; Tributes pour in from India and abroad after Lata Mangeshkar's death New Delhi: Led by President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, eminent personalities from across all spheres of life on Sunday mourned the death of Lata Mangeshkar, saying the singing legend was an artiste ''born but once in centuries'' and that it is a “darkest day in the world of music”.

ENT8 LATA MANGESHKAR-ACTING From minor acting roles to melody queen: How Lata Mangeshkar entered films Mumbai: Before she ruled the Indian music circuit, Lata Mangeshkar started her career in the film industry as an actor playing smaller parts to support her family after her father's death.

ENT5 LATA MANGESHKAR-LD SONGS Meir awaaz hi pehchan hai: Hindi songs that defined Lata Mangeshkar New Delhi: Lata Mangeshkar is credited with thousands of songs in as many as 36 Indian languages over a period of almost eight decades, but there were some tracks that stuck with her, something the melody queen also went on to acknowledge in her later years.

ENT13 LATA MANGESHKAR-BEST 20 SONGS 'Lag Ja Gale' to 'Jiya Jale': A look at 20 best songs from Lata Mangeshkar's vast discography New Delhi: Happy, sad, patriotic, melancholic, seductive or playful: there is a Lata Mangeshkar song for every mood.

BOM15 MP-LATA-BIRTHPLACE Lata fans throng her birthplace in Indore, demand naming locality after her Indore: The Sikh Mohalla street in Indore, where Lata Mangeshkar was born, was on Sunday flooded with fans who demanded that the locality be named after the music legend.

SPD12 SPO-CRI-LATA-LD BCCI Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightangle of India rescued BCCI post 83 win New Delhi: When Kapil Dev lifted the World Cup at the Lord's balcony, the erstwhile BCCI president and one of the powerful ministers in the Indira Gandhi cabinet, late NKP Salve had a different worry.

FGN25 SA-LD LATA Lata responsible for my first-ever international flight, refused to re-record her classics using new technology, recalls PTI Correspondent in South Africa Johannesburg: PTI Correspondent in South Africa, Fakir Hassen, recalls the two meetings he had with singing legend Lata Mageshkar, who died on Sunday at the age of 92 in Mumbai.

FGN11 LATA-PAK-ZIA Lata Mangeshkar: India's nightingale who found an admirer in Pak's brutal dictator Zia ul Haq Islamabad: Pakistan's brutal dictator General Muhammad Zia ul Haq, known for banning music and other fine arts featuring women in the Islamic nation, could not remain untouched from the golden voice of Lata Mangeshkar and had once himself confessed that he was an admirer of India's nightingale.

ENT12 LATA MANGESHKAR-SCHOOL Lata Mangeshkar attended school only for a day, learnt Marathi alphabets from house help New Delhi: On her first day of school, Lata Mangeshkar took younger sister Asha, then aged about 10 months, with her and when her teacher objected to it, she angrily went back home never to return again.

DEL67 LATA-MEMORIES When Lata Mangeshkar first met Noor Jehan; sang in first Bhojpuri film New Delhi: Melody queens Lata Mangeshkar and Noor Jehan are globally renowned personalities, and the two legendary singers had first met at a film set in Kolhapur in 1944 when India's nightingale had sung some classical songs in front of Mallika-e-Tarannum.

BOM19 MP-LATA-BREAK Issue with vocal cords had once forced Lata Mangeshkar to take break from singing Indore: Not many music lovers perhaps know that legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who lent her mellifluous voice to thousands of film songs, had taken a break from singing for a few months during 1960s on the advice of renowned classical vocalist Ustad Amir Khan after she faced some problem with her vocal cords.

DEL53 LATA-PM-WEBSITE Modi's website recalls special bond between him and Lata Mangeshkar New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's website highlighted on Sunday the ''special bond'' between him and Lata Mangeshkar and noted that the legendary singer had in 2013 said she prays to God to see him as India's prime minister.

FGN19 LATA-UK-1974-LD CONCERT Lata Mangeshkar: First Indian to perform at London’s Royal Albert Hall in 1974 London: Lata Mangeshkar, known as the Nightingale of India, holds the distinction of being the first Indian artist ever to perform live at London’s iconic Royal Albert Hall.

ENT7 LATA-WAHEEDA Waheeda Rehman recalls endless exchange of chocolates and saris with Lata Mangeshkar Mumbai: It was a relationship forever frozen in time with classics such as “Aaj Phir Jeene Ki Tamanna Hai” and engendered through chocolates, saris, kebabs and conversations about life, actor Waheeda Rehman remembered on Sunday as she mourned the death of Lata Mangeshkar.

SPD11 SPO-CRI-LATA-FAST When avid cricket fan Lata Mangeskhar fasted for India's victory during 2011 WC semis New Delhi: Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar's love for cricket is no secret and she had her own superstitions like any fan such as fasting for the Indian team's victory during the high voltage World Cup semifinal clash against arch rivals Pakistan in 2011.

ENT17 LATA MANGESHKAR-SONG-NUMBERS 25k or 30k: Lata Mangeshkar's songs list is tall but often disputed New Delhi: Lata Mangeshkar will always remain one of the towering figures of Indian music and it is often claimed that she recorded songs that run into tens of thousands.

ENT11 LATA MANGESHKAR-SINGING My singing wasn't some sort of miracle: Lata New Delhi: Known to be extremely down-to-earth, Lata Mangeshkar once said her singing wasn't some miracle or anything extraordinary, and whatever happened was God's will as ''many have sung better than me, but perhaps they didn't get as much as I did''.

DEL63 LATA-PARLIAMENT Lata Mangeshkar's tryst with Parliament, vote on POTA New Delhi: Singing legend Lata Mangeshkar, who was a nominated member of the Rajya Sabha, might not have been an active parliamentarian, but had voted in favour of the Prevention of Terrorism Bill, which was passed in a rare joint session of Parliament in 2002.

BOM39 MH-LATA-NURSE Opened nurses’ bureau with Didi’s blessings: Lata Mangeshkar’s nurse Mumbai: Lata Mangeshkar’s nurse recalls the last couple of days of the singing legend’s life with much fondness.

ENT16 LATA MANGESHKAR-ROOTS Lata Mangeshkar traced her roots to Goa Mumbai: Lata Mangeshkar, whose immortal voice held sway over generations, traced her roots to the Mangeshi village in the coastal state of Goa.

ENT21 LATA MANGESHKAR-SAVARKAR Lata's Savarkar connect: From being youngest member of his inter-caste dinners to voicing his songs Mumbai: From being the youngest member of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar’s inter-caste dinner squads to giving voice to his poems, singing icon Lata Mangeshkar was closely associated with the controversial Hindu nationalist and freedom fighter.

ENT9 LATA MANGESHKAR-GULZAR Lata ji is beyond words: Gulzar Mumbai: Lata Mangeshkar was a miracle who can’t be bound in mere words, says Gulzar, the poet-lyricist-writer who on Sunday found himself searching for words to describe his loss at the death of his long-time collaborator.

ENT19 LATA MANGESHKAR-2ND LD LALIT PANDIT She had a fantastic sense of humour, vivid memory: Lalit Pandit on Lata Mangeshkar Mumbai: Music composer Lalit Pandit of the famous duo Jatin-Lalit, who worked on most of Lata Mangeshkar's songs in the last two decades, has many memories of the music icon but what stands out the most for him is her crackling sense of humour that helped break the ice.

ENT15 LATA MANGESHKAR-KISHORE KUMAR When Lata Mangeshkar thought Kishore Kumar was 'following' her Mumbai: Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar had some of the best musical collaborations to their credit but their first meeting began with a misunderstanding as the Melody Queen thought the singer was ''following'' her.

MDS16 TN-LATA-LINKS-CINEMA Melody queen's TN link: Sivaji Ganesan, Ilayaraja and 'Valayosai' Chennai: Lata Mangeshkar regarded colossus of Tamil cinema, late Sivaji Ganesan (1927-2001) as her elder brother and not only the duo, but their families too shared a strong bond of friendship.

BES7 MH-LATA-COLLEGE-VILLAGE Latur villagers remember Lata Mangeshkar through college she helped set up Latur: Several hundred people in Latur in Maharashtra on Sunday paid homage to melody queen Lata Mangeshkar at a college here named after her father and for which the legend had organised a special charity show over 40 years ago to raise funds to set up the educational institution.

ENT20 MANGESHKAR-SONGS-CRITICISM When people got angry at Lata Mangeshkar for singing 'Lara lappa lara lappa laii rakhda' New Delhi: The popular song 'Lara Lappa Lara Lappa Laayi Rakhda' from the film ''Ek Thi Ladki'' (1949) may have done wonders to the then little-known actor Meena Shorey but many fans called it a ''frivolous'' song, just not up to Lata Mangeshkar's standard.

ENT18 LATA MANGESHKAR-SOCIAL MEDIA Lata Mangeshkar remained in tune with the times through social media New Delhi: She may have retired from active public life in her twilight years, but singing legend Lata Mangeshkar kept abreast with the changing times through her presence on social media.

DEL46 LATA-SOCIALMEDIA-REAX 'End of an era', 'rest in melody': Tributes for Lata Mangeshkar on social media New Delhi: As the mellifluous voice of India's nightingale Lata Mangeshkar fell silent on Sunday, tributes poured in for the legendary singer on social media as well, with many people also sharing her pictures or clips of her old songs, fittingly describing her death as an ''end of an era''.

CAL6 WB-LATA-BENGALI-SONGS Salil Chowdhury said `Ma Saraswati' lives through Lata's voice Kolkata: Bengal's musical fraternity paid rich tributes to singing legend Lata Mangeshkar who collaborated with some top notch music directors thrown up by this city such as S.D Burman, Hemanta Mukherjee and Salil Chowdhury, not only to produce memorable music in Hindi but also in Bengali, among other languages.

BES13 MP-LATA-INDORE-VISIT Disturbance led to annoyed Lata Mangeshkar dropping birthplace Indore from events' list Indore: Madhya Pradesh's Indore was where Lata Mangeshkar was born, which she once recalled as a wonderful place, but it also has the ignominy of seeing the legend turn her back on it as far as public performances were concerned.

