Was mesmerised by her voice, grief-sticken at Lataji’s demise: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Sunday expressed her "deepest sadness" at the demise of singing legend Lata Mangeshkar, and announced a half-day holiday on Monday to mourn the death of the cultural icon, whose voice left her "mesmerised".

Banerjee said she was grateful that Mangeshkar held Bengal and the artistes of the eastern region dear to her heart.

Mangeshkar (92) died at a hospital in Mumbai around 8.12 am on Sunday due to multiple organ failure, her sister Usha Mangeshkar and doctors treating her said.

''I pay my heart-felt tribute to the departed icon of India, Bharatratna Lata Mangeshkar. While offering my sincerest condolences to her family and the billions of admirers that she leaves behind all over the world, I express my deepest sadness at the demise of the genius that the Nightingale of India truly was,'' the chief minister tweeted.

''Like all her fans and followers across the planet, I was also mesmerised by her voice and renderings, and felt grateful that she held Bengal and the artistes of the East so dear to her heart and so integral to her magnificent world of music,'' she added.

Later, Banerjee told a Bengali news channel that the state government will observe a half-day holiday on Monday to mourn the death of the Bharat Ratna.

She also said a portrait of Mangeshkar will be kept at Rabindra Sadan in Kolkata from 10 am to 5 pm, where people can pay tributes to the legendary singer.

Songs of Mangeshkar, considered one of the greatest playback singers in Indian cinema, will be played at public places and traffic signals in the state for the next 15 days, Banerjee said.

The West Bengal government had conferred the 'Banga Bibhushan' award on the singer in 2016 for her contribution to Bengal music, and the CM recalled how happy she was to receive it.

"We had decided to hand over the 'Banga Bibhushan' award at her Mumbai residence. But then, we learnt that she was not meeting anyone because of her ill health. Then, she had telephoned me and expressed her happiness for the honour. Mangeshkar had also told me that she was willing to come down to Kolkata.

"She has won several accolades, but the biggest of them all is the immense love of people that she was showered with around the world,'' Banerjee said.

The chief minister said the iconic singer's emotion-filled and hugely popular 'Ae mere watan ke logon' is her favourite song.

''Every time I play the keyboard, I start with Lataji's 'Akash Pradip Jwole'. She had a huge contribution and connection to Bengali music, and her songs will always remain close to the heart of Bengalis," Banerjee said.

The CM also said Mangeshkar had gifted her a gold locket with Goddess Kali's image, which is a "priceless memory" of the singer.

In his condolence message, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said the void left behind by Mangeshkar will be difficult to fill.

''Anguished at passing of Bharat Ratna- all time greatest #LataMangeshkar. The void she leaves is difficult to be filled. Generations will ever remember the legend of culture for her immortalised melodious voice that would ever mesmerise people,'' Dhankhar tweeted.

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikary described the singer's passing away as ''end of an era'' and prayed for the departed soul. '''Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon Zara Aankh Me Bhar Lo Paanee'... End of an era. India lost its most melodious voice today as 'Nightingale of India', Lata Mangeshkar ji passed away. She would always live on in the hearts of her admirers across the globe. Om Shanti Folded hands,'' the BJP leader said on Twitter. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha and state president of the Congress, said the news of Mangeshkar's death was like a ''devastating earthquake'' for him. ''Deeply pained by the passing away of Lata Mangeshkar ji. Her legendary voice will continue to live in our hearts. May her soul rest in peace. I offer my heartfelt condolences to her family, loved ones and fans across the world,'' said Trinamool Congress national general secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee.

