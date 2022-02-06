Lata demise: Karnataka CM consoles Asha Bhosle, Usha Mangeshkar

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday called up Asha Bhosle and Usha Mangeshkar, and offered his condolences over the demise of their sister and legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.

Bommai consoled Asha Bhosle and Usha Mangeshkar and said the death of the Nightingale of India is an immense loss for the world of music, a statement issued by his office said.

''I pray to the almighty to give you the strength to bear this pain and grief,'' Bommai said over the phone to Asha, the statement read.

Asha expressed her appreciation for Bommai and recalled her association with people of Karnataka. She spoke about some of her relatives who have settled down in Karnataka. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai conveyed his grief to Usha Mangeshkar as well.

''Lata Mangeshkar will live on in the hearts of the people for generations. She has a special place in the hearts of the people. We have lost a great singer. A state mourning has been announced in Karnataka,'' the Chief Minister told Usha Mangeshkar over the phone, his office said.

Lata Mangeshkar, who had won the highest civilian award Bharat Ratna, passed away at the age of 92 following COVID related complications in the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, where she was admitted 28 days ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)