Left Menu

Lata demise: Karnataka CM consoles Asha Bhosle, Usha Mangeshkar

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday called up Asha Bhosle and Usha Mangeshkar, and offered his condolences over the demise of their sister and legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.Bommai consoled Asha Bhosle and Usha Mangeshkar and said the death of the Nightingale of India is an immense loss for the world of music, a statement issued by his office said.I pray to the almighty to give you the strength to bear this pain and grief, Bommai said over the phone to Asha, the statement read.Asha expressed her appreciation for Bommai and recalled her association with people of Karnataka.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-02-2022 22:26 IST | Created: 06-02-2022 22:26 IST
Lata demise: Karnataka CM consoles Asha Bhosle, Usha Mangeshkar
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday called up Asha Bhosle and Usha Mangeshkar, and offered his condolences over the demise of their sister and legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.

Bommai consoled Asha Bhosle and Usha Mangeshkar and said the death of the Nightingale of India is an immense loss for the world of music, a statement issued by his office said.

''I pray to the almighty to give you the strength to bear this pain and grief,'' Bommai said over the phone to Asha, the statement read.

Asha expressed her appreciation for Bommai and recalled her association with people of Karnataka. She spoke about some of her relatives who have settled down in Karnataka. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai conveyed his grief to Usha Mangeshkar as well.

''Lata Mangeshkar will live on in the hearts of the people for generations. She has a special place in the hearts of the people. We have lost a great singer. A state mourning has been announced in Karnataka,'' the Chief Minister told Usha Mangeshkar over the phone, his office said.

Lata Mangeshkar, who had won the highest civilian award Bharat Ratna, passed away at the age of 92 following COVID related complications in the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, where she was admitted 28 days ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Delayed) NASA launching four CubeSats to space today: Watch live

(Update: Delayed) NASA launching four CubeSats to space today: Watch live

 United States
2
World News Roundup: Some 50 Iranian MPs test positive for COVID as Omicron rages - lawmaker; Turkey's President Erdogan tests positive for COVID-19 and more

World News Roundup: Some 50 Iranian MPs test positive for COVID as Omicron r...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus cases; S.Korea reports record 36,362 new COVID cases -KDCA and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus ...

 Global
4
SBI Q3 net profit surges 62% to Rs 8,432 cr

SBI Q3 net profit surges 62% to Rs 8,432 cr

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022