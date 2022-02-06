Left Menu

Lata Mangeshkar took India's voice across world: Sumitra Mahajan

Former Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan condoled the death of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, saying that she articulated Indias voice across the world. Mangeshkar, who was born in Indore on September 28, 1929, died in Mumbai on Sunday morning. Mangeshkar articulated Indias voice across the world, Mahajan told reporters while paying tribute to the legendary singer.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 06-02-2022 22:42 IST | Created: 06-02-2022 22:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Former Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan condoled the death of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, saying that she articulated India's voice across the world. Mangeshkar, who was born in Indore on September 28, 1929, died in Mumbai on Sunday morning. ''Mangeshkar articulated India's voice across the world,'' Mahajan told reporters while paying tribute to the legendary singer. Underlining the spirit of life in Mangeshkar, Mahajan said she kept fighting till the end.

''Local people feel the fragrance of their city in the melodious singing of Mangeshkar, who was born in Indore,'' Mahajan added.

Madhya Pradesh Culture and Tourism Minister Usha Thakur said that Mangeshkar's music was beyond boundaries.

