NRI businessmen pay rich tribute to Lata Mangeshkar

PTI | London | Updated: 06-02-2022 22:46 IST | Created: 06-02-2022 22:46 IST
Leading NRI businessman G P Hinduja said on Sunday that the death of singing legend Lata Mangeshkar was not only a big loss to Bollywood but to the entire musical world.

The 92-year-old playback singer died on Sunday in Mumbai.

Hinduja, Co-Chairman of the Hinduja Group of industries who had attended the Royal Albert Hall concert of Mangeshkar in 1974, said, ''she made India popular globally.'' ''The Hinduja brothers and the entire family always admired Lata ji,'' he said.

Mangeshkar, known as the Nightingale of India, holds the distinction of being the first Indian artist ever to perform live at London’s iconic Royal Albert Hall in 1974.

''Lata Mangeshkar, recipient of India's highest civilian award Bharat Ratna, has been the nightingale and pride of India. We knew her well from RK (Raj Kapoor) days. It is a big loss not only to Bollywood but the entire musical world,'' Hinduja said.

NRI entrepreneur Kartar Lalvani described Mangeshkar as a unique singer who united Indians through her melodious songs.

''She was one of the greatest and most influential singers in India. Her melodious songs touched not only Indians but transcended beyond the borders,'' said Lalvani, Founder-Chairman of Vitabiotics, Britain No.1 manufacturer of Vitamins.

