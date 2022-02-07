Entertainment News Roundup: Box Office: 'Jackass Forever' Catapults to No. 1 as 'Moonfall' Craters; Kylie Jenner appears to announce birth of baby boy and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Box Office: 'Jackass Forever' Catapults to No. 1 as 'Moonfall' Craters

After living through a pandemic for nearly two years, Americans, as it turns out, were in desperate need of a laugh. That may explain why Paramount's go-for-broke action-comedy "Jackass Forever" triumphed at the domestic box office while Roland Emmerich's disaster epic "Moonfall" turned into an epic disaster.

Kylie Jenner appears to announce birth of baby boy

U.S. model and media personality Kylie Jenner on Sunday appeared to announce the birth of a baby boy, posting an Instagram picture of a hand holding a baby's arm and a message of simply 2/2/22 and a blue heart. Last year the 24-year-old entrepreneur said she was expecting a baby with her boyfriend, the rapper Travis Scott. The couple also has a 4-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster.

Olympics-Speed skating-Fans delighted by silver medallist Lollobrigida's film star connection

Speed skating fans were excited to discover on Saturday that women's 3,000 meters Olympic silver medallist Francesca Lollobrigida was the great-niece of Italian film star Gina Lollobrigida. "Speed skater -- surname Lollobrigida, so of course, I wonder any relation? Answer- YES! Gina is her great auntie! Fantastic," one Twitter user said on Saturday.

Popular U.S. podcaster Joe Rogan apologizes for using racial slurs

Joe Rogan, the popular U.S. podcaster, issued an apology for the second time in a week, this time for using racial slurs after a montage video surfaced showing him repeatedly saying the N-word. In an apology video posted on Instagram on Saturday, Rogan said it was the "most regretful and shameful thing that I've ever had to talk about publicly." During the video, Rogan said footage that emerged of him using the epithet had been taken out of context, but looked "horrible, even to me."

