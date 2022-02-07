Lata Mangeshkar’s nephew Adinath collects her ashes from Shivaji Park

Lata Mangeshkar’s nephew Adinath on Monday collected the singing legend’s ashes from the Shivaji Park in Mumbai, where she was cremated with full state honours.

“We handed over the asthi kalash (urn) to Adinath, son of Lata’s brother and music composer Hridaynath Mangeshkar,” assistant municipal commissioner Kiran Dighavkar told PTI.

There is no word from the family so far on where will the ashes be immersed.

Lata Mangeshkar (92) who enthralled millions with her divine voice for almost eight decades was cremated with full state honours at Shivaji Park on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among those who paid their last respects to the music icon at Shivaji Park Sunday evening.

