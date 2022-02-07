MP CM plants sapling in Lata Mangeshkar's memory, announces museum of her songs in Indore

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday planted a sapling here in the memory of singing legend Lata Mangeshkar, and announced that a music academy and a museum showcasing all songs sung by her will be set up in her birthplace Indore. A statue of the singer will also be installed in Indore, and an award named after her would be given in the state on her birth anniversary, he said. Mangeshkar (92) died at a hospital in Mumbai on Sunday after multi-organ failure. She was born in a locality near a gurdwara in Indore on September 28, 1929.

On Monday, Chouhan planted a sapling in her memory at the Smart City Park in the state capital Bhopal. "Lataji will always remain amidst us with her songs and music," he said on the occasion.

Chouhan also said that a music academy, a museum of all the songs sung by the melody queen, and a college will be set up in her name in Indore. "Her statue would be installed in Indore which will inspire all," the CM said. He said Lata Mangeshkar was Madhya Pradesh's daughter, though the state was not her 'karmabhumi' (workplace). Her heart throbbed for MP, the CM said. Chouhan recalled that in 2017, Mangeshkar had told him during a telephonic conversation that she wanted to participate in the Narmada Seva Yatra, but her health did not allow her to do so.

The CM had in 2017 undertaken the Narmada Seva Yatra in Amarkantak for the cause of rejuvenation of the holy river, which is considered as the lifeline of Madhya Pradesh.

"Lata Didi had given her best wishes and blessings for protecting the environment and serving mother Narmada," Chouhan recalled.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)