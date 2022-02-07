Karan Johar celebrates his twins Yash, Roohi's 5th birthday with heartwarming note

Left Menu

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar, on Monday, marked the 5th birthday of his adorable twins Roohi and Yash Johar by sharing a heartwarming social media post dedicated to them.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-02-2022 15:36 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 15:36 IST
Karan Johar with his children (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar, on Monday, marked the 5th birthday of his adorable twins Roohi and Yash Johar by sharing a heartwarming social media post dedicated to them. The 'My Name Is Khan' director took to his Instagram handle and shared a video compilation of all the cute moments of his children.

In the clip, both twins could be seen posing for the pictures with different props to enjoying some time with their father. It concluded with a cute picture of Karan posing with his children. Expressing his love for them, in the caption, Karan penned a short heartwarming note. It read, "To my lifeline.... My purpose.... My everything.:.. I thank the universe everyday for bringing them into our lives..... they are 5 today.....I can't wait for the rest of my life because I know they are with me .... Roohi and Yash."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan is currently directing the much-anticipated movie titled 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan in key roles. He has also bankrolled several upcoming projects under his banner Dharma Productions like 'Liger', 'Gehraiyaan', 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo', 'Brahmastra', 'Yodha' and more. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

