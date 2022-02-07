Left Menu

Salman Khan books 2023 Eid for 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is helmed by Farhad Samji, known for co-directing Housefull 3 with his brother Sajid.Sajid Nadiadwalas Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali starring Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde to release in cinemas on Eid 2023, a note from the makers read.Nadiadwala has backed the film through his production company, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.The producer had last worked with the 56-year-old actor in his 2014 action drama Kick, which marked his directorial debut.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-02-2022 16:22 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 16:22 IST
Superstar Salman Khan's forthcoming film ''Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'', produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, is set to release on Eid 2023, makers announced on Monday.

The film, reportedly billed as a comedy drama, also stars Pooja Hegde. ''Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'' is helmed by Farhad Samji, known for co-directing ''Housefull 3'' with his brother Sajid.

''Sajid Nadiadwala’s 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' starring Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde to release in cinemas on Eid 2023,'' a note from the makers read.

Nadiadwala has backed the film through his production company, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

The producer had last worked with the 56-year-old actor in his 2014 action drama ''Kick'', which marked his directorial debut. Khan is currently shooting for his upcoming film ''Tiger 3''.

