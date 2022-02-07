Left Menu

Billie Eilish halts concert to help fan with breathing distress

American singer and songwriter Billie Eilish recently had a moment on Saturday night during her Atlanta concert that's gone viral for all the right reasons.

American singer and songwriter Billie Eilish recently had a moment on Saturday night during her Atlanta concert that's gone viral for all the right reasons. According to Deadline, while performing at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Saturday, Eilish noticed a fan having some difficulty in front of the stage.

She stopped the show to find out what was going on, then asked her crew for help. "You need an inhaler?" Eilish asked. Then she turned to her crew and asked, "Do we have an inhaler? Can we just grab one?" "It's OK, we got one," Eilish said, adding, "Give her some time. Don't crowd."

She then said, "You need to come out or are you OK? Are you sure?" Eilish also mouthed, "I love you," to the person. However, that wasn't the end of it. "I wait for people to be OK until I keep going," she said later in the show, which some have construed as a slap at artist Travis Scott, who kept his show going at the infamous Astroworld event while people in the front of the stage were being crushed.

As per Deadline, Eilish will next be performing in Charlotte, North Carolina on her 'Happier Than Ever, The World Tour'. (ANI)

