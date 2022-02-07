Lata Mangeshkar's demise 'irreparable loss' to Indian music industry: LS Speaker

The Indian music industry has suffered an ''irreparable loss'' in the 75th year of Independence with the passing away of 'melody queen' Lata Mangeshkar, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Monday and adjourned the proceedings of the House for an hour as a mark of respect to her.

When the House met for the day at 4 pm, Birla mentioned that the singer had passed away on February 6 at the age of 92.

''With profound grief, I want to inform the House about the demise of former member of the Rajya Sabha and Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar. She was famous as 'melody queen' (suron ki malika) both within the country and outside,'' Birla said reading out the obituary reference. A recipient of many awards, including the Padam Vibhusan, Bharat Ratna and Dadasaheb Phalke award, 'the melody queen' recorded over 25,000 songs in almost all Indian languages in her career spanning over seven decades. Also, France in 2009 accorded its highest award to the legendary singer. She also served as a nominated member of the Rajya Sabha from November 1999 to November 2005.

Remembering her performance at the central hall of Parliament to mark the Golden Jubilee of Independence in 1997, Birla said her song -- 'Saare Jahan se Acha Hindustan Hamara ' -- is 'engraved' in our memory forever.

A philanthropist, Lataji was the founder of the Lata Mangeshkar Medical Foundation, a public charitable trust which contributes towards medical expenses of needy patients. She also started the Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Smruti Pratishthan which provides assistance to students and contributes to the welfare of senior citizens, Birla said.

''Her demise has caused irreparable loss to music, art and culture,'' Birla said. Birla also paid obituary reference to two former members of the House -- Gajanan D Babar and C Ganga Reddy. Members of Parliament then stood at their places and observed silence as a mark of respect to the departed.

Birla then adjourned the house till 5 pm.

