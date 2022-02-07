Rahul Vaidya calls himself lucky on being able to catch one last glimpse of Lata Mangeshkar

After learning about the death of Lata Mangeshkar, fans and members from the film and music industry turned up in full strength at Shivaji Park cremation ground to catch the last glimpse of India's nightingale. Singer Rahul Vaidya, too, marked his presence at the funeral.

Describing the feeling of witnessing Lata Mangeshkar for one last time, Rahul took to Instagram and wrote, "I am lucky to have seen Maa Saraswati the last time." Rahul also shared an old video where he had a heartfelt conversation with Lata Mangeshkar, describing her as exactly what he imagined 'Bharat Mata' would look like.

"Om shanti ..Lata ji you've left us today but your voice will remain till the time the world exists. I believe that the Gods wanted u to sing for them so they took you. Beyond sad.. Live happily here after maa saraswati," he captioned the clip. Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday due to post COVID-19 complications. She was 92. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)