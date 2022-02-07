Left Menu

Rahul Vaidya calls himself lucky on being able to catch one last glimpse of Lata Mangeshkar

After learning about the death of Lata Mangeshkar, fans and members from the film and music industry turned up in full strength at Shivaji Park cremation ground to catch the last glimpse of India's nightingale.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-02-2022 18:29 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 18:29 IST
Rahul Vaidya calls himself lucky on being able to catch one last glimpse of Lata Mangeshkar
Rahul Vaidya and late Lata Mangeshkar (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After learning about the death of Lata Mangeshkar, fans and members from the film and music industry turned up in full strength at Shivaji Park cremation ground to catch the last glimpse of India's nightingale. Singer Rahul Vaidya, too, marked his presence at the funeral.

Describing the feeling of witnessing Lata Mangeshkar for one last time, Rahul took to Instagram and wrote, "I am lucky to have seen Maa Saraswati the last time." Rahul also shared an old video where he had a heartfelt conversation with Lata Mangeshkar, describing her as exactly what he imagined 'Bharat Mata' would look like.

"Om shanti ..Lata ji you've left us today but your voice will remain till the time the world exists. I believe that the Gods wanted u to sing for them so they took you. Beyond sad.. Live happily here after maa saraswati," he captioned the clip. Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday due to post COVID-19 complications. She was 92. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brains; flu shot, mRNA booster safe together

Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey study finds; Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus cases and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have overturned 2020 election; With Trump silent, Pennsylvania Republicans decide against endorsing in Senate race and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have over...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to Beijing after COVID-19 delay; Olympics-Biathlon-Blustery winds and shooting woes level the field and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022