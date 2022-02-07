Lata Mangeshkar’s nephew Adinath collects her ashes from Shivaji Park

Lata Mangeshkar’s nephew Adinath on Monday collected the singing legend’s ashes from Shivaji Park in Mumbai, where she was cremated with full state honours.

Three asthi kalash (urns) were handed over to Adinath, son of Lata’s brother and music composer Hridaynath Mangeshkar, BMC sources said.

The urns may be taken to Mangeshi in Goa, and also immersed in Ganga and Godavari rivers, the sources said, adding they may also be immersed in Mumbai’s Banganga tank.

There is no word from the family so far on where will the ashes be immersed.

The singing legend, whose immortal voice held sway over generations, traced her roots to the Mangeshi village in the coastal state of Goa. Lord Mangesh, whose idol is situated at the famous Mangeshi temple there, was her family deity.

Lata Mangeshkar (92) who enthralled millions with her divine voice for almost eight decades died Sunday at a Mumbai hospital following multi-organ failure.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among those who paid their last respects to the music icon at Shivaji Park Sunday evening.

