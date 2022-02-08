Entertainment News Roundup: Afghan refugee shares secret story in the acclaimed film 'Flee'; Podcaster Joe Rogan gets $100 million offer from Trump-affiliated site Rumble and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Afghan refugee shares secret story in the acclaimed film 'Flee'

When filmmaker Jonas Poher Rasmussen was 15 years old, an Afghan teenager arrived in his rural Danish village. Word got out the youngster had fled after his entire family was killed and had made the long journey to the Scandinavian country on foot. Over time, the two became close friends but it took nearly 20 years until the Afghan refugee, now a successful academic, felt ready to tell Rasmussen what really happened.

Podcaster Joe Rogan gets $100 million offer from Trump-affiliated site Rumble

Rumble Inc, a YouTube-style website popular among U.S. conservatives, has offered Joe Rogan $100 million over four years for all his shows, days after the podcaster apologized for using racial slurs in his content. Rogan is also facing backlash for COVID-19 misinformation in his program hosted on Spotify after singer-songwriters including Neil Young and Joni Mitchell pulled their content from the streaming platform.

Mandatory masks, tests as NY Fashion Week embraces 'new normal'

Fashionistas will be accessorizing their outfits with mandatory masks to attend New York Fashion Week this season, adhering to strict COVID-19 protocols put in place for smaller catwalk shows. With a return to physical shows in September following virtual fashion weeks earlier in the pandemic, organizers are embracing a "new normal" mix of in-person and digital presentations.

Box Office: 'Jackass Forever' Catapults to No. 1 as 'Moonfall' Craters

After living through a pandemic for nearly two years, Americans, as it turns out, were in desperate need of a laugh. That may explain why Paramount's go-for-broke action-comedy "Jackass Forever" triumphed at the domestic box office while Roland Emmerich's disaster epic "Moonfall" turned into an epic disaster.

Kylie Jenner appears to announce birth of baby boy

U.S. model and media personality Kylie Jenner on Sunday appeared to announce the birth of a baby boy, posting an Instagram picture of a hand holding a baby's arm and a message of simply 2/2/22 and a blue heart. Last year the 24-year-old entrepreneur said she was expecting a baby with her boyfriend, the rapper Travis Scott. The couple also has a 4-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster.

Robin Williams, George Carlin estates sue Pandora over copyrighted jokes

The estates of Robin Williams and George Carlin sued Sirius XM's Pandora Media Inc on Monday, claiming the online music service owes royalties for streaming their material millions of times. Williams and Carlin's estates, along with comedians Bill Engvall, Ron White and Andrew Dice Clay, have not received a "fraction of a penny" from Pandora, they said in five separate federal lawsuits filed in Los Angeles by the same attorney.

Diana musical 'honored' with nine Razzie nominations

"Diana," the film version of a musical about the late Princess of Wales, received a field-leading nine Razzie Award nominations on Monday, including worst picture and worst actress, while Bruce Willis was skewered with his own category of acting ineptness. The Razzies, now in their 42nd year, lampoon the movies that critics love to hate, testing the thickness of Hollywood's skin by reveling in the industry's worst boondoggles.

'Matrix' co-producer Village Roadshow sues Warner Bros over streaming release

"The Matrix Resurrections" co-producer Village Roadshow Entertainment Group has filed a lawsuit against Warner Bros, alleging the studio's move to release the film simultaneously on HBO Max and in theaters was a breach of contract. In a suit filed in the Los Angeles superior court on Monday, Village Roadshow also alleged that Warner Bros, owned by AT&T Inc unit WarnerMedia, had moved the release date of the film to 2021 from 2022 to help HBO Max attract more subscribers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)