Amazon renews Alan Ritchson-starrer 'Reacher' for second season

Amazon has announced a second season for its latest original series ''Reacher'', based on the Jack Reacher novels by Lee Child.

Starring Alan Ritchson in the titular part, the first season of the show premiered on Prime Video on February 4.

The series, written, executive produced and showrun by Nick Santora, is based on the first Jack Reacher novel “The Killing Floor''.

''The phenomenal debut of Reacher is a testament to Lee Child’s creation of one of entertainment’s most well-known heroes, Nick Santora’s original approach to the storytelling, Alan’s brilliant embodiment of the character, and the dedication of the talented people who worked tirelessly in front of and behind the camera to make such an undeniably bingeworthy series,'' Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, said in a statement.

''The global impact of Reacher makes it one of Prime Video’s biggest series debuts, and we can’t wait to bring fans a second season of their new favorite show,'' she added.

According to Amazon, ''Reacher'' is among Prime Video’s highest-rated Original series ever among Prime customers, averaging 4.7 out of 5 stars in its first weekend.

Santora said the entire ''Reacher'' team is glad that the show has been renewed for season two.

''Amazon, Skydance, and Paramount have been such fantastic partners and everyone is excited to roll up their sleeves and get to work on what will be a great season two,'' he added. ''Reacher'' follows Jack Reacher, a veteran military police investigator who has just recently entered civilian life. Reacher is a drifter, carrying no phone and the barest of essentials as he travels the country and explores the nation he once served. When Reacher arrives in the small town of Margrave, Georgia, he finds a community grappling with its first homicide in 20 years. The cops immediately arrest him and eyewitnesses claim to place Reacher at the scene of the crime. While he works to prove his innocence, a deep-seated conspiracy begins to emerge, one that will require Reacher’s keen mind and hard-hitting fists to deal with.

The show also featured Malcolm Goodwin as Oscar Finlay, Willa Fitzgerald as Roscoe Conklin, Chris Webster as KJ, Hugh Thompson as Baker, Maria Sten as Frances Neagley, Harvey Guillen as Jasper and Kristin Kreuk as Charlie.

It is produced by Amazon Studios, Skydance Television, and Paramount Television Studios.

