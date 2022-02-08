AFI condoles former Asian Games medallist Sobti's death

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) on Tuesday expressed deep shock on the demise of former Asian Games gold medallist Praveen Kumar Sobti, who died after suffering a cardiac arrest here.

Sobti, who became a household name after playing 'Bheem' in the TV series ''Mahabharat'', breathed his last at his Ashok Vihar residence on Monday evening.

He was 74 and is survived by his wife, daughter, two younger brothers, and a sister.

''AFI family is in deep shock on the passing away of Olympian & Asian Games medalist Shri Praveen Kumar Sobti Ji,74, today,'' the governing body said in a tweet.

Sobti represented the country across various athletic events in hammer and discus throw and even won four medals at the Asian Games, including two gold medals in 1966 and 1970.

He also won a silver medal in the hammer throw during the 1966 Commonwealth Games. After becoming popular as an actor following his role in Mahabharat in 1988, Sobti featured in supporting parts in close to 50 movies like ''Yudh'', ''Adhikar'', ''Hukumat'', ''Shahenshah'', ''Ghayal'' and ''Aaj Ka Arjun''.

