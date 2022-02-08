Left Menu

AFI condoles former Asian Games medallist Sobti's death

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2022 12:53 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 12:50 IST
AFI condoles former Asian Games medallist Sobti's death
Praveen Kumar Sobti Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) on Tuesday expressed deep shock on the demise of former Asian Games gold medallist Praveen Kumar Sobti, who died after suffering a cardiac arrest here.

Sobti, who became a household name after playing 'Bheem' in the TV series ''Mahabharat'', breathed his last at his Ashok Vihar residence on Monday evening.

He was 74 and is survived by his wife, daughter, two younger brothers, and a sister.

''AFI family is in deep shock on the passing away of Olympian & Asian Games medalist Shri Praveen Kumar Sobti Ji,74, today,'' the governing body said in a tweet.

Sobti represented the country across various athletic events in hammer and discus throw and even won four medals at the Asian Games, including two gold medals in 1966 and 1970.

He also won a silver medal in the hammer throw during the 1966 Commonwealth Games. After becoming popular as an actor following his role in Mahabharat in 1988, Sobti featured in supporting parts in close to 50 movies like ''Yudh'', ''Adhikar'', ''Hukumat'', ''Shahenshah'', ''Ghayal'' and ''Aaj Ka Arjun''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jindal Global Law School signs 10 New MoUs in 6 Countries for International Student Mobility

Jindal Global Law School signs 10 New MoUs in 6 Countries for International ...

 Global
2
Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

 Germany
3
Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spikes

Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spike...

 Indonesia
4
Health News Roundup: Japan PM Kishida calls for doubling booster shots to 1 million a day; Vietnam starts reopening schools after year-long pandemic closure and more

Health News Roundup: Japan PM Kishida calls for doubling booster shots to 1 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022