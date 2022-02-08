Hulu sets April premiere for new Kardashians-Jenners series

''The Kardashians'', a new series on the stars of the popular reality TV show ''Keeping Up With The Kardashians'', will start streaming on Hulu from April 14.

According to Variety, the show promises to give insight into the Kardashian women's work as influencers and business women, along with the pressures that come with motherhood and raising children in the spotlight.

While details about what events the new series will cover are still unclear, ''The Kardashians'' will follow a similar blueprint as ''Keeping Up with the Kardashians'', the 2007-2021 E! series that launched members of the family to international fame.

Matriarch Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner will all return to star in the new Hulu show, the trailer of which was released Monday.

''The Kardashians'' has been in development since late 2020, when Disney announced a deal with the family to develop new content for Hulu.

The show was originally set to premiere sometime in 2021, but production didn't start until late in the year when it was reported that the family had teamed with Fulwell 73 to produce the show.

After its premiere in April, the show will air new episodes weekly on Thursdays.

