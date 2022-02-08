'Bohemian Rhapsody' producer teams up with Lionsgate on Michael Jackson biopic

Lionsgate is collaborating with ''Bohemian Rhapsody'' producer Graham King on ''Michael'', a big-screen Michael Jackson biopic, for worldwide distribution.

King will produce the film alongside co-executors of Michael Jackson’s estate, John Branca and John McClain.

The screenplay has been written by Oscar nominee John Logan. King and Logan previously worked on Martin Scorsese's ''The Aviator''. Logan also wrote Ridley Scott's ''Gladiator'', reported the IndieWire.

The film will reportedly chronicle Jackson's musical journey through his most iconic songs and performances.

But it is not known if the film will confront the child sexual abuse allegations that plagued the last half of his life.

Jackson died in 2009 at the age of 50.

“Ever since Michael was little, as a member of The Jackson 5, he loved the magic of cinema. As a family, we are honored to have our life story come alive on the big screen,” Jackson's mother Katherine Jackson said.

King said he first met the Jackson family in 1981 and is humbled to bring ''their legacy to the big screen''.

''...I could never have imagined that nearly 38 years later I would get the privilege to be a part of this film,'' King said.

“I am very excited that Lionsgate will be part of this epic film, and thrilled to be working with Graham, who has proven success in telling iconic life stories, from ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ to ‘Ali’; when combined with John, we couldn’t be in more extraordinary hands,” Lionsgate motion picture chair Drake said.

