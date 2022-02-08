Left Menu

Rahane named in Mumbai Ranji squad; Shaw to lead

PTI | Baiji | Updated: 08-02-2022 15:45 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 15:45 IST
Ajinkya Rahane Image Credit: ANI
Senior India batter Ajinkya Rahane, who is going through a prolonged lean patch, was on Tuesday named in Mumbai's Ranji Trophy squad for the upcoming season.

The 41-time Ranji champions and domestic heavyweights Mumbai have been placed in Elite Group D along with Saurashtra, Odisha and Goa. They will play their league matches at Ahmedabad. The Mumbai senior selection committee, consisting of chairman Salil Ankola, Gulam Parkar, Sunil More, Prasad Desai and Anand Yalvigi, picked young opener Prithvi Shaw as the captain of the 21-member squad.

It was expected that Rahane would play Ranji Trophy to regain form.

The Mumbai selectors have also named all-rounder Arjun Tendulkar, son of legendary Sachin Tendulkar in the squad, which was announced on associations' website.

Other regulars including senior stumper and batter Aditya Tare and pacer Dhawal Kulkarni have also made it to the squad.

Squad: Prithvi Shaw (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Aakarshit Gomel, Arman Jaffer, Sarfaraz Khan, Sachin Yadav, Aditya Tare (wicket-keeper), Hardik Tamore (wicket-keeper), Shivam Dube, Aman Khan, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Prashant Solanki, Shashank Attarde, Dhaval Kulkarni, Mohit Awasthi, Prince Badiani, Siddharth Raut, Roystan Dias and Arjun Tendulkar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

