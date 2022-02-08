Shashi Tharoor, Baijayant Panda, Anupam Kher to take part in cultural fest 'Arth'

Politician-writer Shashi Tharoor, BJP leader Baijayant Jay Panda, Principal Economic Adviser Sanjeev Sanyal, film producer Ekta Kapoor, and veteran actor Anupam Kher are among the names featuring on the fourth edition of cultural festival 'Arth', starting February 18, announced the organisers on Tuesday.

The three-day festival, touted to be India's first multi-regional fest, will be held in virtual mode owing to the Covid-19 restrictions, it said. It was held virtually last year as well. Celebrating 75 years of Indian independence, the fourth season of 'Arth - A Cultural Fest' promises to bring intriguing discussions on Indian art, culture, cinema, sports, politics, and faith to its viewers.

''The last two years have been nothing but a learning curve for all of us. We have pivoted ourselves and come out even stronger. Fueled by the success of the third season of Arth – A Culture Fest, we have come back with a unique theme of celebration – A Celebration of India’s 75 years of freedom,'' historian Vikram Sampath, director of the festival, said in a statement.

''The fourth season of Arth promises to bring to the fore everything that has shaped India in the last 75 years, and the viewers can look forward to brilliant discussions by distinguished personalities who have represented India on a global platform,'' it added.

Other prominent personalities taking part in the festival include actor Tusshar Kapoor, film director Vivek Agnihotri, paralympian Avani Lekhara, author Ashwin Sanghi, historian Hindol Sengupta and Meenakshi Jain.

In addition to the panel discussions, the upcoming season via a special TV broadcast will be telecasted on close to 20 channels of ZEEL -- including Zee TV, &TV, Zee Punjabi, Zee Marathi and Zee Café -- showcasing the brilliance of Indian culture and heritage through an ensemble of Indian dance, shayari by Kumar Vishwas, and musical performances by Aman and Ayaan Ali Khan, B Praak along with a special music ensemble by the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa team.

The sessions can also be watched by the audience live on the YouTube and Facebook pages of 'Arth', the audience, they informed.

The festival will come to a close on February 20.

