Penguin Books India acquire mythology fiction trilogy by screenwriter turned author Akshat Gupta

Penguin Random House India (PRHI) on Tuesday announced the acquisition of the mythology-based fiction trilogy by Bollywood screenwriter-turned-author Akshat Gupta.

The first book of the trilogy, ''The Hidden Hindu'', will be re-launched this month under the PRHI's 'Ebury Press' imprint, it said.

Based in contemporary India, the book claims to be a work of fiction that ''interlinks technology and Hindu mythology''.

Notably, the trilogy previously has been acquired for a screen adaptation by Dhoni Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.

''Writing 'The Hidden Hindu' was exhausting and rejuvenating at the same time. Readers will love the amount of work and time that has been dedicated to developing this story which is an amalgamation of science fiction, mythology and thriller.

''They can expect the unexpected at every turn of the page, from finding answers to conspiracy theories, to exploring the idea of immortality and understanding our rich history, which is often limited to being seen as mythology,'' said the debutant author about his upcoming book.

''The Hidden Hindu'' brings forth the story of Prithvi, a 21-year-old searching for a mysterious aghori, Om Shashtri, who was traced more than 200 years ago before he was captured and transported to a high-tech facility on an isolated Indian island.

The story proceeds to disclose the incredible revelations of the mystical aghori that could shake up the ancient beliefs of the present and alter course of the future.

According to the publishers, a ''fusion of mythology and science fiction'', the book will keep the readers captivated till the end.

''I am delighted to be publishing this fantastic trilogy - 'The Hidden Hindu' by Akshat Gupta. Book One of the series takes you into the incredible and exciting world of Om Shastri's secrets, Prithvi's pursuit and the adventures of the immortals of Hindu mythology. ''I welcome Akshat Gupta to the Penguin Random House family, and very much look forward to publishing this book,'' said Milee Ashwarya, publisher, Ebury Publishing and Vintage, PRHI.

