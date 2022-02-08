Left Menu

Maha: Man gets 7 years in jail for raping teen daughter

PTI | Thane | Updated: 08-02-2022 18:15 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 18:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A man was on Tuesday sentenced to seven years in jail by a POCSO court in Thane for raping his 14-year-old daughter repeatedly.

The victim's mother, who was accused of abetting the crime, was acquitted for want of evidence by District and Special Judge (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act) HM Patwardhan.

Incidentally, two teen brothers of the victim are being tried in the juvenile court on the charge of raping the latter.

The victim's 59-year-old father, a driver, was accused if raping her for three years prior to 2015, special public prosecutor Vijay Munde said, adding that eight witnesses were examined during the trial.

