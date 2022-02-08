Left Menu

India's ‘Writing With Fire’ nominated for Best Documentary Feature at Oscars

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2022 19:20 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 19:20 IST
India's ‘Writing With Fire’ nominated for Best Documentary Feature at Oscars
  • Country:
  • India

Indian documentary feature “Writing With Fire” has made it to the final nominations list at the 94th edition of the Academy Awards.

The nominations were announced by Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan on Tuesday evening via the Twitter page of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Directed by Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh, both debuants, “Writing With Fire” chronicles the rise of Khabar Lahariya, India’s only newspaper run by Dalit women.

The festival favourite film follows this ambitious group of Dalit wonder women – led by their chief reporter, Meera – as the team switches from print to digital in order to stay relevant.

Armed with smartphones and the courage and conviction one must be born with, they investigate the incompetence of the local police force, listen to and stand by victims of caste and gender violence, and challenge long-standing, harmful practices that lead to injustice and intimidation.

Other nominees in the category are: ''Ascension'', ''Attica'', ''Flee'', and ''Summer of Soul ( Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised).

The awards ceremony is scheduled to be held on March 27.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jindal Global Law School signs 10 New MoUs in 6 Countries for International Student Mobility

Jindal Global Law School signs 10 New MoUs in 6 Countries for International ...

 Global
2
Branch manager of Equitas Small Finance Bank in Visakhapatnam for accepting bribe

Branch manager of Equitas Small Finance Bank in Visakhapatnam for accepting ...

 India
3
Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

 Germany
4
Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spikes

Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spike...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022