2022 Oscars nominations list

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences unveiled its list of Oscars nominees on Tuesday evening.

The announcement, made by actors Tracee Ellis-Ross and Leslie Jordan on the Academy's social media pages, focused on recognising a diverse set of talents and movies across 23 categories.

The 94th edition of the award ceremony will take place on March 27.

Here are the nominations: Best Picture: The Power of the Dog Dune Don't Look Up Licorice Pizza West Side Story King Richard CODA Belfast Drive My Car Nightmare Alley Directing: Kenneth Branagh (Belfast) Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car) Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza) Jane Campion (Power of the Dog) Steven Spielberg (West Side Story) Adapted Screenplay CODA Drive My Car Dune The Lost Daughter The Power of the Dog Original Screenplay Licorice Pizza Belfast Don't Look UP King Richard The Worst Person in the World Actor in a Supporting Role Ciaran Hinds (Belfast) Troy Kotsur (CODA) Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog) J K Simmons (Being the Ricardos) Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog) Actress in a Supporting Role Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter) Ariana DeBose (West Side Story) Judy Dench (Belfast) Kristen Dunst (The Power of the Dog) Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard) Actress in a Leading role Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye) Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter) Penelope Cruz (Parallel Mothers) Nicole Kidman (Being The Ricardos) Kristen Stewart (Spencer) Actor in a Leading Role Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog) Will Smith (King Richard) Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick... Boom) Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth) Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos) International Feature Film Drive My Car (Japan) Flee (Denmark) The Hand of the God (Italy) Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan) The Worst Person in the World (Norway) Production Design Dune Nightmare Alley The Power of the Dog The Tragedy of Macbeth West Side Story Cinematography Dune Nightmare Alley The Power of the Dog The Tragedy of Macbeth West Side Story Visual Effects Dune Free Guy No Time to Die Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings Spider Man: No Way Home Documentary Feature Ascension Attica Flee Summer of Soul (...Or When the Revolution Could not Be Televised) Writing With Fire Documentary Short Audible Lead Me Home The Queen of Basketball Three Songs for Benazir When We Were Bullies Animated Feature Encanto Flee Luca The Mitchells Vs the Machines Raya and the Last Dragon Original Song Be Alive (King Richard) Does Orguitas (Encanto) Down to Joy (Belfast) No Time to Die (No Time to Die) Somehow You Do (Four Good Days) Original Score Don't Look Up Dune Encanto Parallel Mothers The Power of the Dog Make up and Hairstyling Coming 2 America Cruella Dune The Eyes of Tammy Faye House of Gucci Film Editing Don't Look Up Dune King Richard The Power of the Dog tick, Tick... Boom Live Action Short Ala Kachuu-Take And Run The Dress The Long Goodbye On My Mind Please Hold Animated Short Affairs of the Art Bestia Boxballet Robin Robin The Windshield Wiper Sound Belfast Dune No Time to Die The Power of the Dog West Side Story Costume Design Cruella Cyrano Dune Nightmare Alley West Side Story PTI BK RDS RDS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)