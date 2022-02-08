'The Power of the Dog' dominates Oscars 2022 noms, Indian documentary makes the cut

Jane Campion's Western ''The Power of the Dog'', a psychological drama set in the director's native New Zealand, is leading the race to the 2022 Oscars, where India registered its presence by scoring a nomination in the Best Documentary Feature category with ''Writing With Fire''.

Directed by Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh, both debuants, “Writing With Fire” chronicles the rise of Khabar Lahariya, India’s only newspaper run by Dalit women. With ''The Power of the Dog'', Campion also becomes first woman to have been nominated twice in the best directing category.

Besides biggies like best picture, the film has earned nods to Benedict Cumberbatch in the actor in a leading role, Kirsten Dunst in the supporting actress category along with her husband Jesse Plemons and rising star Kodi Smit-McPhee, the latter two in the supporting actor segment.

''The Power of the Dog'' is closely followed by ''Dune'', Denis Villenueve's ambitious adaptation of Frank Herbert's epic sci-fi novel.

Surprisingly, Villenueve didn't get the direction nod, but he was acknowledged in the best picture category as producer with Mary Parent and Cale Boyter. He has also secured a nod in the adapted screenplay segment alongside Jon Spaihts and Eric Roth.

Also part of the best picture line-up are: ''CODA'', ''Don't Look Up'' by Adam McKay, Japanese film ''Drive My Car'', ''King Richard'', ''Licorice Pizza'', Guillermo del Toro's ''Nightmare Alley'', and ''West Side Story'' by Steven Spielberg.

Spielberg's take on ''West Side Story'' collected seven nominations, which also include costume, cinematography and sound.

''King Richard'' got a best actor nod for Will Smith, who stars in the title of Richard Williams, the father and coach of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams.

The film bagged six nods with Aunjanue Ellis getting recognised in the best supporting actress category for playing Oracene Price, the matriarch of the Williams family. Besides Dunst and Ellis, other nominees are Judi Dench (''Belfast''), Ariana DeBose (''West Side Story'') and Jessie Buckley (''The Lost Daughter'').

Kenneth Branagh's semi-biographical work ''Belfast'' collected seven nominations, including two for the writer-filmmaker in original screenplay and direction category.

''Drive My Car'' got nominations for director Ryusuke Hamaguchi, who will compete with Campion, Branagh, Spielberg and Paul Thomas Anderson (''Licorice Pizza'').

Interestingly, the film may do what ''Parasite'' did at the 2020 Academy Awards since it has also been nominated in the best international film category as well.

The international feature film of the year list also has ''Flee'' (Denmark), ''The Hand of God'' (Italy), ''Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom'' (Bhutan) and ''The Worst Person in the World'' (Norway) in competition.

Actor couple Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem have secured nominations in the lead acting categories for ''Parallel Mothers'' and ''Being The Ricardos'', respectively.

Denzel Washington (''The Tragedy of Macbeth'') and Andrew Garfield (''tick, tick...BOOM!'') are also vying for the best actor trophy.

Bardem's co-star J.K. Simmons has secured a nod in the supporting actor segment, alongside Troy Kotsur from ''CODA'', a family drama centred on a high school student who is the child of deaf adults.

Maggie Gyllenhaal, who made her directorial debut with ''The Lost Daughter'', got a sole nod in the adapted screenplay. Other films in the category include ''CODA'', ''The Power of the Dog'', and ''Drive My Car''.

''Don't Look Up'', ''King Richard, ''Licorice Pizza'' and ''The Worst Person in the World'' are also among the original screenplay nominees.

There is tough competition in the actress in a leading role category: Jessica Chastain (''The Eyes of Tammy Faye''), Olivia Colman (''The Lost Daughter''), Nicole Kidman (''Being the Ricardos''), Kristen Stewart (''Spencer''), and Cruz.

''No Time To Die'', Daniel Craig's final film as James Bond, is nominated in visual effects, sound, and original song for Billie Eilish and FINNEAS.

Marvel Studios got noticed in one category -- best visual effects -- for ''Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings'' and ''Spider-Man: No Way Home''.

Disney's ''Cruella'', starring Emma Stone in the title role, managed two nominations in costume for veteran designer Jenny Beaven and makeup and hairstyling.

Besides India's ''Writing With Fire'', the best documentary feature category also features ''Ascension'', ''Attica'', ''Flee'', and ''Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)''. ''Audible'', ''Lead Me Home'', ''The Queen of Basketball'', ''Three Songs for Benazir'' and ''When We Were Bullies'' are part of the documentary short subject final list.

The animated short film segment is populated by ''Affairs of the Art'', ''Bestia'', ''Boxballet'', ''Robin Robin'' and ''The Windshield Wiper''. Whereas ''Ala Kachuu - Take and Run'', ''The Dress'', ''The Long Goodbye'', ''On My Mind'' and ''Please Hold'' will face off in the live action short film category.

Best animated feature film of the year nominees include ''Encanto'', ''Flee'', ''Luca'', ''The Mitchells vs. the Machines'' and ''Raya and the Last Dragon''.

