QUOTES-Oscar nominees react with pride, joy, excitement and delight

Nominations were announced on Tuesday for the Academy Awards, the highest film honors. The Oscars will be presented on March 27. Following are reactions from key nominees, in statements or posted on social media:

KENNETH BRANAGH, NOMINEE FOR BEST DIRECTOR FOR 'BELFAST' "It’s a long way from the streets of Belfast to the Academy Awards. Today, I think of my mother and father, and my grandparents -- how proud they were to be Irish, how much this city meant to them. They would have been overwhelmed by this incredible honor -- as am I.

"Given a story as personal as this one, it’s a hell of a day for my family, and the family of our film." NICOLE KIDMAN, NOMINEE FOR BEST ACTRESS FOR 'BEING THE RICARDOS'

"WOW! I’m so overwhelmed! ... This was the hardest role I’ve ever done and to be honored this way is deeply appreciated. And to Lucie Arnaz and Desi Arnaz Jr, thank you for trusting me with the opportunity to inhabit your mother. Lucille Ball is one of Hollywood’s greatest icons." DENZEL WASHINGTON, NOMINEE FOR BEST ACTOR FOR 'THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH'

"'The Tragedy of Macbeth' was one of the best experiences of my career. Joel Coen is a genius and I hope the nominations for the film will allow for more people to enjoy a terrific cinematic experience." OLIVIA COLMAN, NOMINEE FOR BEST ACTRESS FOR 'THE LOST DAUGHTER'

“Oh my god yes. I’m SO EXCITED!!! And with Maggie and Jessie, and our fellow nominees, this feeling right now is bloody brilliant. Thank you thank you thank thank you xxxxxx” KIRSTEN DUNST, NOMINEE FOR BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS FOR 'THE POWER OF THE DOG'

“To be honored by the Academy is a truly humbling experience. For both Jesse and I to get our first nominations together is beyond our wildest dreams." ARIANA DEBOSE, NOMINEE FOR BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS FOR 'WEST SIDE STORY'

“I am absolutely overjoyed by this morning's news. To be recognized alongside such incredible women for their inspiring performances is surreal enough, but to share this celebration with Steven, Kristie, and the entire team that made our beautiful movie is a dream come true." BILLIE EILISH AND FINNEAS - NOMINEES FOR BEST ORIGINAL SONG

"Words cannot describe how honored and excited we are to have been nominated for an Academy Award for our song 'No Time To Die.' It was a lifelong dream of ours to write a Bond theme, and one we never thought would ever come true. It's completely unbelievable that we are here being recognized for this song, and this is a peak life experience for us as songwriters and artists." IAIN CANNING AND EMILE SHERMAN, PRODUCERS OF BEST PICTURE NOMINEE 'THE POWER OF THE DOG'

“It has been an incredible privilege to work with Jane Campion on 'The Power of The Dog'. She is a visionary director and one of the world’s finest filmmakers. ... Her artistry and graceful command of this story can be seen in every frame of the film and we are so grateful to The Academy for recognizing it with 12 nomination." PAOLO SORRENTINO, NOMINEE FOR BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FOR 'THE HAND OF GOD'

"I am delighted with this nomination. For me it is already a great victory. It is a reason for emotion, because it is a prestigious recognition of the themes of the film, which are the things I believe in: irony, freedom, tolerance, pain, lightheartedness, willingness, the future, Naples and my mother." (Compiled by Patricia Reaney; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)