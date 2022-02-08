Oscars 2022 nominations announced, here's the complete list of nominees

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced nominations, on Tuesday, for the 94th annual Academy Awards. The nominees were announced by Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan. According to People magazine, the award ceremony will air live on ABC from Hollywood's Dolby Theatre, on March 27. Will Packer would be producing the broadcast this year with Glenn Weiss directing the ceremony.

'The Power of the Dog' got 12 nominations, including for real-life couple Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons, who play husband and wife in the drama. 'Dune', the sci-fi epic starring Timothee Chalamet, earned 10 nods, while 'Belfast' and 'West Side Story' got seven.

'CODA' star Troy Kotsur became only the second deaf actor to be nominated for playing a deaf character, following in the footsteps of his co-star, Marlee Matlin, who won an Oscar for her leading role in 'Children of a Lesser God'. Several nominees were likely surprised to see their names included in the final list of contenders, while other widely expected players found themselves shut out. Read on for the complete list of this year's nominations:

Best Picture 'Belfast,' Laura Berwick, Kenneth Branagh, Becca Kovacik and Tamar Thomas, producers

'CODA,' Philippe Rousselet, Fabrice Gianfermi and Patrick Wachsberger, producers 'Don't Look Up,' Adam McKay and Kevin Messick, producers

'Drive My Car,' Teruhisa Yamamoto, producer 'Dune,' Mary Parent, Denis Villeneuve and Cale Boyter, producers

'King Richard,' Tim White, Trevor White and Will Smith, producers 'Licorice Pizza,' Sara Murphy, Adam Somner and Paul Thomas Anderson, producers

'Nightmare Alley,' Guillermo del Toro, J. Miles Dale and Bradley Cooper, producers 'The Power of the Dog,' Jane Campion, Tanya Seghatchian, Emile Sherman, Iain Canning and Roger Frappier, producers

'West Side Story,' Steven Spielberg and Kristie Macosko Krieger, producers Best Director

Kenneth Branagh ('Belfast') Ryusuke Hamaguchi ('Drive My Car')

Paul Thomas Anderson ('Licorice Pizza') Jane Campion ('The Power of the Dog')

Steven Spielberg ('West Side Story') Best Lead Actor

Javier Bardem ('Being the Ricardos') Benedict Cumberbatch ('The Power of the Dog')

Andrew Garfield ('Tick, Tick ... Boom!') Will Smith ('King Richard')

Denzel Washington ('The Tragedy of Macbeth') Best Lead Actress

Jessica Chastain ('The Eyes of Tammy Faye') Olivia Colman ('The Lost Daughter')

Penelope Cruz ('Parallel Mothers') Nicole Kidman ('Being the Ricardos')

Kristen Stewart ('Spencer') Best Supporting Actor

Ciaran Hinds ('Belfast') Troy Kotsur ('CODA')

Jesse Plemons ('The Power of the Dog') J.K. Simmons ('Being the Ricardos')

Kodi Smit-McPhee ('The Power of the Dog') Best Supporting Actress

Jessie Buckley ('The Lost Daughter') Ariana DeBose ('West Side Story')

Judi Dench ('Belfast' Kirsten Dunst ('The Power of the Dog')

Aunjanue Ellis ('King Richard') Best Adapted Screenplay

'CODA,' screenplay by Sian Heder 'Drive My Car,' screenplay by Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe

'Dune,' screenplay by Jon Spaihts and Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth 'The Lost Daughter,' written by Maggie Gyllenhaal

'The Power of the Dog,' written by Jane Campion Best Original Screenplay

'Belfast,' written by Kenneth Branagh 'Don't Look Up,' screenplay by Adam McKay; story by Adam McKay and David Sirota

'King Richard,' written by Zach Baylin 'Licorice Pizza,' written by Paul Thomas Anderson

'The Worst Person in the World,' written by Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier Best Cinematography

'Dune,' Greig Fraser 'Nightmare Alley,' Dan Laustsen

'The Power of the Dog,' Ari Wegner 'The Tragedy of Macbeth,' Bruno Delbonnel

'West Side Story,' Janusz Kaminski Best Animated Feature Film

'Encanto,' Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino and Clark Spencer 'Flee,' Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellstrom, Signe Byrge Sorensen and Charlotte De La Gournerie

'Luca,' Enrico Casarosa and Andrea Warren 'The Mitchells vs. the Machines,' Mike Rianda, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Kurt Albrecht

'Raya and the Last Dragon,' Don Hall, Carlos Lopez Estrada, Osnat Shurer and Peter Del Vecho Best Animated Short Film

'Affairs of the Art,' Joanna Quinn and Les Mills 'Bestia,' Hugo Covarrubias and Tevo Diaz

'Boxballet,' Anton Dyakov 'Robin Robin,' Dan Ojari and Mikey Please

'The Windshield Wiper,' Alberto Mielgo and Leo Sanchez Best Costume Design

'Cruella,' Jenny Beavan 'Cyrano,' Massimo Cantini Parrini and Jacqueline Durran

'Dune,' Jacqueline West and Robert Morgan 'Nightmare Alley,' Luis Sequeira

'West Side Story,' Paul Tazewell Best Original Score

'Don't Look Up,' Nicholas Britell 'Dune,' Hans Zimmer

'Encanto,' Germaine Franco 'Parallel Mothers,' Alberto Iglesias

'The Power of the Dog,' Jonny Greenwood Best Sound

'Belfast,' Denise Yarde, Simon Chase, James Mather and Niv Adiri 'Dune,' Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill and Ron Bartlett

'No Time to Die,' Simon Hayes, Oliver Tarney, James Harrison, Paul Massey and Mark Taylor 'The Power of the Dog,' Richard Flynn, Robert Mackenzie and Tara Webb

'West Side Story,' Tod A. Maitland, Gary Rydstrom, Brian Chumney, Andy Nelson and Shawn Murphy Best Original Song

'Be Alive' from 'King Richard,' music and lyric by Dixson and Beyonce Knowles-Carter 'Dos Oruguitas' from 'Encanto,' music and lyric by Lin-Manuel Miranda

'Down To Joy' from 'Belfast,' music and lyric by Van Morrison 'No Time To Die' from 'No Time to Die,' music and lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell

'Somehow You Do' from 'Four Good Days,' music and lyric by Diane Warren Best Documentary Feature

'Ascension,' Jessica Kingdon, Kira Simon-Kennedy and Nathan Truesdell 'Attica,' Stanley Nelson and Traci A. Curry

'Flee,' Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellstrom, Signe Byrge Sorensen and Charlotte De La Gournerie 'Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised),' Ahmir 'Questlove' Thompson, Joseph Patel, Robert Fyvolent and David Dinerstein

'Writing With Fire,' Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh Best Documentary Short Subject

'Audible,' Matt Ogens and Geoff McLean 'Lead Me Home,' Pedro Kos and Jon Shenk

'The Queen of Basketball,' Ben Proudfoot 'Three Songs for Benazir,' Elizabeth Mirzaei and Gulistan Mirzaei

'When We Were Bullies,' Jay Rosenblatt Best Film Editing

'Don't Look Up,' Hank Corwin 'Dune,' Joe Walker

'King Richard', Pamela Martin 'The Power of the Dog,' Peter Sciberras

'Tick, Tick...Boom!' Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum Best International Feature Film

'Drive My Car' (Japan) 'Flee' (Denmark)

'The Hand of God' (Italy) 'Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom' (Bhutan)

'The Worst Person in the World' (Norway) Best Makeup and Hairstyling

'Coming 2 America,' Mike Marino, Stacey Morris and Carla Farmer 'Cruella,' Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne and Julia Vernon

'Dune,' Donald Mowat, Love Larson and Eva von Bahr 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye,' Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh

'House of Gucci,' Goran Lundstrom, Anna Carin Lock and Frederic Aspiras Best Production Design

'Dune,' production design: Patrice Vermette; set decoration: Zsuzsanna Sipos 'Nightmare Alley,' production design: Tamara Deverell; set decoration: Shane Vieau

'The Power of the Dog,' production design: Grant Major; set decoration: Amber Richards 'The Tragedy of Macbeth,' production design: Stefan Dechant; set decoration: Nancy Haigh

'West Side Story,' production design: Adam Stockhausen; set decoration: Rena DeAngelo Best Visual Effects

'Dune,' Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer 'Free Guy,' Swen Gillberg, Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis and Dan Sudick

'No Time to Die,' Charlie Noble, Joel Green, Jonathan Fawkner and Chris Corbould 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,' Christopher Townsend, Joe Farrell, Sean Noel Walker and Dan Oliver

'Spider-Man: No Way Home,' Kelly Port, Chris Waegner, Scott Edelstein and Dan Sudick Best Live Action Short Film

'Ala Kachuu - Take and Run,' Maria Brendle and Nadine Luchinger 'The Dress,' Tadeusz Lysiak and Maciej Slesicki

'The Long Goodbye,' Aneil Karia and Riz Ahmed 'On My Mind,' Martin Strange-Hansen and Kim Magnusson

'Please Hold,' K.D. Davila and Levin Menekse According to people magazine, ABC previously confirmed there will be a host for this year's ceremony, though it hasn't yet been announced who will emcee. The show has gone host-less since Jimmy Kimmel headlined back in 2018. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)