Biopic to be made on Anna Nicole Smith

A new biopic has been announced that will focus on the tragic final days of model, actor and former Playboy Playmate Anna Nicole Smith. She had died as a result of an accidental overdose in 2007 at the age of just 39. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the upcoming film comes from director Francesca Gregorini, while Oscar winner Holly Hunter is in discussions to join the film, which was written by Rachel Sarnoff and Matt Sarnoff.

An earlier statement from Sierra/Affinity, who would be handling international sales, stated that Betty Gilpin was in talks to play Smith, but it has since been confirmed that this is no longer the case and she won't be appearing in the film. 'Hurricana' centers on Smith's devoted therapist, Khristine (Hunter), who in an attempt to save her client's life and embarks on a 36-hour odyssey in which she unknowingly delivers the fatal blow.

The film is described as a story of the immense hurricane-like force that was Smith and the fateful string of events that led her to destroy everything in her path, including herself and those closest to her. Rory Koslow of Well Told Entertainment, Cassian Elwes of Elevated and Gregorini will board as producers. Executive producers are Jere Hausfater, Rachel Sarnoff and Matt Sarnoff.

Gregorini's previous directorial credits include 'Killing Eve', 'Tanner Hall', 'The Truth About Emanuel' and the upcoming Searchlight/Hulu series 'The Dropout' starring Amanda Seyfried. (ANI)

