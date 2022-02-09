Adele's '30' wins album of the year at BRIT Awards
Chart-topping superstar Adele won album of the year for her record "30" at the BRIT Awards on Tuesday, wrapping up a triumphal night for the London-born singer.
The chart-topper also won artist of the year and song of the year for "Easy On Me".
