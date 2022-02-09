Left Menu

Boman Irani turns photographer for Anupam Kher on sets of 'Uunchai'

Showcasing the photography skills of his fellow actor Boman Irani, Anupam Kher on Wednesday treated fans to a BTS picture of himself from the sets of their upcoming film 'Uunchai'.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2022 10:05 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 10:05 IST
Boman Irani turns photographer for Anupam Kher on sets of 'Uunchai'
Boman Irani, Anupam Kher (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Showcasing the photography skills of his fellow actor Boman Irani, Anupam Kher on Wednesday treated fans to a BTS picture of himself from the sets of their upcoming film 'Uunchai'. The 66-year-old actor who will be soon seen in Sooraj Barjataya's 'Uunchai', hopped on to Instagram and shared a close-up picture of himself from the film sets. He also revealed that it was clicked by his co-star Irani.

In the picture, Kher is seen sporting a beige colour high neck sweater. He is also seen wearing a wig for his role in the film. He captioned the post as, "I like this pic! Hope you like it too! Pic clicked by one and only @boman_irani on the sets of #SoorajBarjataya's #Uunchai!"

Helmed by Sooraj Barjatya, 'Uunchai' is touted as a film based on friendship. Anupam has worked with Sooraj in several films such as 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! 'Vivah', and 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo'. Apart from Anupam and Boman Irani, the film will also feature Parineeti Chopra, megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, Sarika, and Danny Denzongpa. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobile devices from cybercriminals

CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobil...

 India
2
Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

 United States
3
Andhra Pradesh CM to launch 2nd Tranche of 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme today

Andhra Pradesh CM to launch 2nd Tranche of 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme today

 India
4
Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child vaccination drive; Easing curbs in 'COVID-zero regions' could cause 2 million deaths in a year - China study and more

Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022