Boman Irani turns photographer for Anupam Kher on sets of 'Uunchai'

Showcasing the photography skills of his fellow actor Boman Irani, Anupam Kher on Wednesday treated fans to a BTS picture of himself from the sets of their upcoming film 'Uunchai'. The 66-year-old actor who will be soon seen in Sooraj Barjataya's 'Uunchai', hopped on to Instagram and shared a close-up picture of himself from the film sets. He also revealed that it was clicked by his co-star Irani.

In the picture, Kher is seen sporting a beige colour high neck sweater. He is also seen wearing a wig for his role in the film. He captioned the post as, "I like this pic! Hope you like it too! Pic clicked by one and only @boman_irani on the sets of #SoorajBarjataya's #Uunchai!"

Helmed by Sooraj Barjatya, 'Uunchai' is touted as a film based on friendship. Anupam has worked with Sooraj in several films such as 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! 'Vivah', and 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo'. Apart from Anupam and Boman Irani, the film will also feature Parineeti Chopra, megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, Sarika, and Danny Denzongpa. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)