'Love, Victor' to end with season three at Hulu

American streaming service Hulu has announced that popular young adult series ''Love, Victor'' will conclude with its upcoming third season.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hulu shared the news during its Television Critics Association (TCA) presentation on Tuesday.

Starring Michael Cimino, the show is a spin-off to 2018 movie ''Love, Simon'' and is created by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger.

It tells the story of Victor Salazar (Cimino) – a new student at Creekwood High who has just moved with his family from rural Texas to Atlanta.

On top of all the usual high school pressures of making friends and fitting in, Victor is still figuring out his sexuality – a tricky subject in his religious family.

Reaching out to Simon for advice, Victor slowly but surely learns to be his authentic self and to trust the message from the film – that everyone deserves a great love story.

The third season, which will consist of eight episodes, will debut on Hulu on June 15. The final season will see Victor going on a journey of self-discovery, not only deciding who he wants to be with, but more broadly, who he wants to be.

With their post-high-school-plans looming, Victor and his friends are faced with a new set of problems that they must work through to make the best choices for their futures.

The show also features Rachel Hilson, Anthony Turpel, Bebe Wood, Mason Gooding, George Sear, Isabella Ferreira, Mateo Fernandez, James Martinez, Ana Ortiz, Anthony Keyvan and Ava Capri.

''Love, Victor'' is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

