Left Menu

UN chief Guterres condoles demise of Indian subcontinent's 'voice' Lata Mangeshkar

She was 92.The UN Secretary Generals Deputy Spokesman Farhan Haq told PTI on Tuesday that Guterres expressed his condolences to her family and to the people of India, over the loss of someone who had truly been the voice of the subcontinent.Indias Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti on Sunday said the passing of Mangeshkar is an irreplaceable loss to the nation.

PTI | United Nations | Updated: 09-02-2022 11:51 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 11:48 IST
UN chief Guterres condoles demise of Indian subcontinent's 'voice' Lata Mangeshkar
Late Lata Mangeshkar Image Credit: ANI

UN chief Antonio Guterres has condoled the demise of the legendary Indian singer, Lata Mangeshkar, who ''truly had been the voice of the subcontinent''.

Mangeshkar, who will be counted as one of India's greats with an estimated 25,000 songs in an almost eight-decade career, died in Mumbai on Sunday. She was 92.

The UN Secretary General's Deputy Spokesman Farhan Haq told PTI on Tuesday that Guterres "expressed his condolences to her family and to the people of India, over the loss of someone who had truly been the voice of the subcontinent".

India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti on Sunday said the passing of Mangeshkar is an "irreplaceable loss to the nation. An irreplaceable loss to the world of music''.

''Bharat Ratna #LataMangeshkar will live in our hearts forever," he said.

Taking to Twitter, Assistant-Secretary-General and Deputy Executive Director of UN Women Anita Bhatia on Sunday said Mangeshkar, "the Nightingale of India, is no more. We mourn the passing of this remarkable woman, a music legend whose beautiful voice is indelibly etched in our memories & our hearts." Diaspora organisation Federation of Indian Associations - New York, New Jersey and Connecticut (FIA-NY NJ CT) also condoled the demise of Mangeskar, who was known as the 'Nightingale of India'.

"The melodious voice of the legend Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar ji will live with us forever. Deepest condolences to her family & fans all over the world," FIA said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobile devices from cybercriminals

CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobil...

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh CM to launch 2nd Tranche of 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme today

Andhra Pradesh CM to launch 2nd Tranche of 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme today

 India
3
Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child vaccination drive; Easing curbs in 'COVID-zero regions' could cause 2 million deaths in a year - China study and more

Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022