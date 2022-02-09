Left Menu

Kajal Aggarwal slams trolls body-shaming her during pregnancy: Let's learn to be kind

Actor Kajal Aggarwal on Wednesday penned a long note for pregnant women experiencing changes in their bodies after she was body shamed on social media.Aggarwal, who is expecting her first child with entrepreneur-husband Gautam Kitchlu, took to Twitter and shared a picture of herself, where her baby bump is visible, along with a message.The 36-year-old actor wrote that if self absorbed morons who troll women for their pregnant bodies cant be kind, they should live and let live.Ive been dealing with the most amazing new developments in my life, my body, my home and most importantly my work place.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-02-2022 13:30 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 13:30 IST
Kajal Aggarwal slams trolls body-shaming her during pregnancy: Let's learn to be kind
Actor Kajal Aggarwal on Wednesday penned a long note for pregnant women experiencing changes in their bodies after she was body shamed on social media.

Aggarwal, who is expecting her first child with entrepreneur-husband Gautam Kitchlu, took to Twitter and shared a picture of herself, where her baby bump is visible, along with a message.

The 36-year-old actor wrote that if ''self absorbed morons'' who troll women for their pregnant bodies can't be kind, they should ''live and let live''.

''I've been dealing with the most amazing new developments in my life, my body, my home and most importantly my work place. Additionally, certain comments/ body shaming messages/ memes don't really help. Let's learn to be kind and if that's too hard, maybe, just live and let live! ''Here are a few of my thoughts for all those who are going through similar life situations and need to read this and most definitely the self absorbed morons who just don't seem to understand,'' she wrote.

The actor further said during pregnancy women's bodies go through several changes, ''including weight gain'', and listed how they undergo transformation.

Apart from the hormonal changes, Aggarwal said women might also feel more tired than usual, have ''mood swings'' and may take a while to get back to the way ''we were before''.

''Or may never completely return to the way we looked before pregnancy. And that's ok. These changes are natural and while we are struggling to cope with all the new additions to our lives, (especially the anticipation of the arrival of our tiny little humans).

''We don't need to feel abnormal, we don't need to fit in a box or a stereotype and we don't need to be made uncomfortable or pressurised during the most beautiful, miraculous and precious phase of our lives,'' she added.

Aggarwal, known to star in Telugu blockbusters like ''Darling'', ''Businessman'', ''Temper'' and Hindi films like ''Singham'', ''Special 26'' and ''Mumbai Saga'', tied the knot with Kitchlu in 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

