Left Menu

Sara Ali Khan's birthday wish for Amrita Singh shows she is a true replica of her mom

It's actor Amrita Singh's birthday, and to make her day special, her daughter Sara Ali Khan penned a heartfelt post for her on social media.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-02-2022 15:30 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 15:30 IST
Sara Ali Khan's birthday wish for Amrita Singh shows she is a true replica of her mom
Sara Ali Khan with her mom Amrita Singh (Image source: Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

It's actor Amrita Singh's birthday, and to make her day special, her daughter Sara Ali Khan penned a heartfelt post for her on social media. Taking to Instagram, Sara shared a couple of her pictures from different occasions, posing exactly like her mother. After seeing the images, one can definitely say that she is the carbon copy of Amrita.

"Happy Happy Happy Birthday Mommy ... Thank you for always showing me the mirror, but still always motivating me, encouraging me and inspiring me. I promise to always try my hardest to make you happy and proud and I will try everyday to imbibe a fraction of the strength, beauty, grace and brilliance you exude," she captioned the post. Sara's post has left social media users in the awe of the beauty of Amrita and the 'Kedarnath' actor.

"Ditto...you are her replica," a social media user commented. "Beautiful ladies," another one wrote.

Sara is the daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh who parted ways in 2004. Amrita also shares son Ibrahim with Saif. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobile devices from cybercriminals

CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobil...

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh CM to launch 2nd Tranche of 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme today

Andhra Pradesh CM to launch 2nd Tranche of 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme today

 India
3
Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child vaccination drive; Easing curbs in 'COVID-zero regions' could cause 2 million deaths in a year - China study and more

Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022