Keerthy Suresh's 'Good Luck Sakhi' to arrive on Prime Video on Feb 12

Telugu drama comedy Good Luck Sakhi, starring National Award-winning actor Keerthy Suresh, is set to release on Prime Video on February 12, the streamer announced on Wednesday.Written and directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, the film released theatrically last month.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-02-2022 15:54 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 15:54 IST
Telugu drama comedy ''Good Luck Sakhi'', starring National Award-winning actor Keerthy Suresh, is set to release on Prime Video on February 12, the streamer announced on Wednesday.

Written and directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, the film released theatrically last month. ''Good Luck Sakhi'' also stars Aadhi and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles.

The film follows the story of a happy-go-lucky girl Sakhi Pamar (Suresh), who hails from the Banjara tribe in the Rayalaseema region. ''Nicknamed ‘Bad Luck Sakhi’ by those around her, the villagers consider Sakhi’s presence as a bad omen in any given situation. ''A colonel (Babu) arrives in the village, hunting for a promising shooter whom he wishes to prep for the bigger stage. Sakhi has a gift for aiming targets that makes her a natural in shooting. How far will Sakhi fly under the guidance of the Colonel?'' the official synopsis from the streamer read.

The film will be available on the platform in Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil.

The movie marked Kukunoor's directorial debut in Telugu cinema. The filmmaker is known for directing critically-acclaimed movies such as ''Hyderabad Blues'', ''Rockford'', ''Iqbal'' and ''Dor''.

Suresh, who won the National Film Award for Best Actress for her 2018 movie ''Mahanati'', will be next seen in the action comedy ''Sarkaru Vaari Paata'', headlined by Mahesh Babu.

The film is scheduled to release theatrically in May.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

