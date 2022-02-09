Denmark's Queen Margrethe tests positive for COVID-19

Denmark's Queen Margrethe has tested positive for coronavirus but is only showing mild symptoms, the royal court said in a statement on Wednesday.

The 81-year old Queen, who has sat on the throne for half a century, had cancelled her planned winter holiday in Norway which should have started on Wednesday and was isolating in a wing of the Amalienborg Palace in the heart of Copenhagen, the court said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)