Denmark's Queen Margrethe tests positive for COVID-19
09-02-2022
Denmark's Queen Margrethe has tested positive for coronavirus but is only showing mild symptoms, the royal court said in a statement on Wednesday.
The 81-year old Queen, who has sat on the throne for half a century, had cancelled her planned winter holiday in Norway which should have started on Wednesday and was isolating in a wing of the Amalienborg Palace in the heart of Copenhagen, the court said.
