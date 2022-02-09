Left Menu

CBS orders pilot for 'Early Edition' reboot

Primetime Emmy-winning fantasy drama series 'Early Edition' has been greenlit for a reboot by CBS.

Kyle Chandler and Shanesia Davis in a till from 'Early Edition' (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Primetime Emmy-winning fantasy drama series 'Early Edition' has been greenlit for a reboot by CBS. Variety has learned that the original series that starred Kyle Chandler and Shanesia Davis in the lead roles, will be getting a reboot at the streaming giant, that had aired the series for four seasons from 1996 to 2000.

The original series stars Chandler as a man who magically received tomorrow's edition of the Chicago Sun-Times today, delivered to his door each morning by a mysterious ginger tabby cat. His knowledge of the future then gave him the chance to change it for the better. According to Variety, in the rebooted version, an ambitious but uncompromising journalist starts receiving tomorrow's newspaper today. She then finds herself in the complicated business of changing the news instead of reporting it.

Along with Chandler, the original 'Early Edition' starred Shanesia Davis-Williams, Fisher Stevens, Kristy Swanson, and Billie Worley. It ran for four seasons and 90 episodes on CBS between 1996 and 2000. Melissa Glenn serves as writer and executive producer on the pilot. DeVon Franklin of Franklin Entertainment will also executively produce along with Bob Brush.

Variety has learned that Jenna Nicholson of Franklin Entertainment will co-executively produce. Sony Pictures Television and AFFIRM Television produce in association with CBS Studios. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

