Katie McGrath, Ray McKinnon, more join 'The Continental' cast

Makers of 'The Continental' have added five more cast members to their highly anticipated 'John Wick' prequel series.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-02-2022 17:09 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 17:09 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Makers of 'The Continental' have added five more cast members to their highly anticipated 'John Wick' prequel series. According to Deadline, Katie McGrath, Ray McKinnon, Adam Shapiro, Mark Musashi and Marina Mazepa have been cast opposite Colin Woodell and Mel Gibson in Starz's 'The Continental', the prequel to the Keanu Reeves film series 'John Wick'.

In addition to Woodell and Gibson, the five join previously announced cast members Hubert Point-Du Jour, Jessica Allain, Mishel Prada, Nhung Kate and Ben Robson. McGrath will play The Adjudicator; McKinnon portrays Jenkins; Shapiro is Lemmy, and Musahi and Mazepa will play High Table assassins, Hansel and Gretel.

'The Continental' will be presented as a three-night special-event TV series, produced for Starz by Lionsgate Television. Executive producers Greg Coolidge and Kirk Ward are also writing the event series and serve as showrunners.

Thunder Road Pictures' Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee, Chad Stahelski, Derek Kolstad, David Leitch, Shawn Simmons, Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese will also serve as executive producers. (ANI)

