'Shringara of Shrinathji': Book reproduces 60 miniature Nathdwara paintings for first time

A new limited-edition collector's book, ''Shringara of Shrinathji'', catalogues 60 previously unpublished miniature paintings of the centuries-old Pushtimarg tradition The coffee-table book, a majestic visual anthology of late Gokal Lal Mehta's family collection of miniature Nathdwara paintings, is conceptualised by design pioneer Vikram Goyal and authored by celebrated scholar Amit Ambalal. It is published by Mapin.

''While growing up, I often heard my late grandfather wishfully romanticize how the family collection of these paintings be published in a book for all to see. These works were very dear to him. The opportunity came when I ran into Mapin's Bipin Shah at a dinner and we got talking.

''In many ways, the book is an extension of my work in providing a contemporary perspective to India’s traditional arts,'' said conceptualiser Goyal, who is also the eldest grandchild of late Gokal Lal Mehta.

Pushtimarg, a Vaishnava sect founded by Vallabhacharya in the 15th century, lays great stress on worship of the deity Shrinathji through the joys of life and living and devotion through kirtan (devotional poem-songs), bhog (offerings of sumptuous food and beverages), shringara (offerings of adornment, through dressing and ornamentation), and decoration and painting.

The artworks are from the Nathdwara school, named after the deity in the Nathdwara temple in Rajasthan.

According to the publishers, the 60 splendid artworks reproduced for the first time in this book were executed during the dynamic stewardship of Tilkayat Govardhanlalji (1862–1934), who was a great patron of the arts.

''Documenting the high degree of skill in draughtsmanship, portraiture and in composition, expositions by artist Amit Ambalal accompany the exceptional, high-quality photographic reproductions of these beautiful paintings in this volume,'' wrote the publishers in its description of the book.

The 192-pages book, priced at Rs 9,500, is presently available for sale on online and offline stores.

