Kajal Aggarwal calls out trolls for body-shaming women during pregnancy

Actor Kajal Aggarwal, who is expecting her first child with husband Gautam Kitchlu, has an important message for the trollers who body shame women, especially during pregnancy. Taking to Instagram, Kajal wrote, "I've been dealing with the most amazing new developments in my life, my body, my home and most importantly my work place. Additionally, certain comments/ body-shaming messages/ memes don't really help. Let's learn to be kind and if that's too hard, maybe, just live and let live!"

Kajal further said that during pregnancy, the body of a woman goes through multiple changes. "During pregnancy, our bodies go through several changes, including weight gain!! Hormonal changes cause our stomach and breasts to get larger as the baby grows and our body prepares for nursing. Some might develop stretch marks where our body gets larger. Sometimes our skin will break out with acne. We may also be much more tired than usual and have mood swings more often. A negative mood may make us more likely to have unhealthy or negative thoughts about our bodies," she added.

Kajal's post comes days after she was body-shamed by a section of social media users. Urging women not to take the pressure of "fitting in a box", she said, "don't need to feel abnormal, don't need to fit in a box or a stereotype and don't need to be made uncomfortable or pressurised during the most beautiful, miraculous, and precious phase of life."

"We must remember that the whole process of birthing a little infant, is a celebration that we are privileged to experience. Below are some points that I regularly practice that help me cope with my undefined feelings. Hope this post helps those in this wonderful phase, along with me. Sending you all my love," Kajal concluded. Kajol got married to businessman Gautam Kitchlu in October 2021. In January, the couple announced that they are expecting their first child. (ANI)

