Randeep Hooda celebrates 100 days of 'Inspector Avinash'

Actor Randeep Hooda has completed 100 days of 'Inspector Avinash' shoot. On Wednesday, Randeep took to Instagram and shared a picture with the project's crew.

"100 days of Inspector Avinash. A team that shoots together, rides together," he captioned the post. Helmed by Neerraj Pathak, 'Inspector Avinash' revolves around the real-life of super cop Avinash Mishra of Uttar Pradesh played by Randeep.

Rajniesh Duggall, Shaleen Bhanot, and Praveen Sisodia are also a part of the project. (ANI)

