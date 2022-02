Entertainment News Roundup: Factbox-Winners at the 2022 BRIT Awards; Lady Gaga, Spider-Man overlooked by film academy in Oscar nominations and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

The 2022 BRIT Awards, Britain's pop music honours, were held in London on Tuesday. Below is a list of the winners at the ceremony.

Lady Gaga, Spider-Man overlooked by film academy in Oscar nominations

"House of Gucci" star Lady Gaga and the latest Marvel box office hit, "Spider-Man: No Way Home," were missing from the list of this year's Academy Awards contenders, while Jane Campion became the first woman to have more than one best director nomination. "House of Gucci," a star-studded movie about the feuding family behind the Italian fashion label, was excluded from all of the major categories, including best leading actress. Pop star Gaga, who was nominated in the category for 2018's "A Star is Born," was seen by awards watchers as a likely pick.

'Power of the Dog,' 'Dune' lead nominations in battle for Oscars glory

Dark Western "The Power of the Dog" led this year's field of Academy Awards contenders on Tuesday with 12 nominations for the Netflix Inc film, outpacing the 10 nods for sci-fi epic "Dune" in the hunt for the industry's highest honors. They will compete at the 94th Oscars for the prestigious best picture trophy against eight other movies. Among them are "Belfast," Kenneth Branagh's semi-autobiographical story of a family living amid sectarian conflict in late 1960s Northern Ireland, and Steven Spielberg's remake of classic musical "West Side Story." Those films earned seven nominations each.

Mandatory masks, tests as NY Fashion Week embraces 'new normal'

Fashionistas will be accessorising their outfits with mandatory masks to attend New York Fashion Week this season, adhering to strict COVID-19 protocols put in place for smaller catwalk shows. With a return to physical shows in September following virtual fashion weeks earlier in the pandemic, organisers are embracing a "new normal" mix of in-person and digital presentations.

EU sets March 15 deadline for decision on Amazon's MGM takeover

EU antitrust regulators will decide by March 15 whether to clear Amazon's proposed acquisition of U.S. movie studio MGM, a European Commission filing showed on Tuesday. The deal would help the world's largest online retailer to compete better with Netflix and Disney+, bolstering the video streaming service it uses to attract people to subscribe to Amazon Prime, which offers fast shipping and encourages consumers to shop more regularly.

Podcaster Joe Rogan gets $100 million offer from Trump-affiliated site Rumble

Rumble Inc, a YouTube-style website popular among U.S. conservatives, has offered Joe Rogan $100 million over four years for all his shows, days after the podcaster apologized for using racial slurs in his content. Rogan is also facing backlash for COVID-19 misinformation in his program hosted on Spotify, after singer-songwriters including Neil Young and Joni Mitchell pulled their content from the streaming platform.

Diana musical 'honored' with nine Razzie nominations

"Diana," the film version of a musical about the late Princess of Wales, received a field-leading nine Razzie Award nominations on Monday, including worst picture and worst actress, while Bruce Willis was skewered with his own category of acting ineptness. The Razzies, now in their 42nd year, lampoon the movies that critics love to hate, testing the thickness of Hollywood's skin by reveling in the industry's worst boondoggles.

'Queen of the BRITs' Adele wins big at British music awards

Chart-topping superstar Adele won the top three prizes at the BRIT Awards on Tuesday, in the first genderless edition of Britain's annual pop music honours. Nicknamed "Queen of the BRITs" by host Mo Gilligan, the London-born singer-songwriter picked up the first award of the night - song of the year - for her chart-topping single "Easy on Me" .

TikTok fame wins Malawi singer, 92, birthday party with president

Malawian musician Giddes Chalamanda had never dreamed in his 92 years that he might one day be famous enough to dine with the president followed by a night in a luxury hotel. Last month the singer did both, thanks to his unlikely new stardom on TikTok, a social media platform beloved of youths four generations removed from him -- and one he can't access because he lacks a smartphone or even electricity to charge one.

