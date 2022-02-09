Bobby Deol opens up about his role in 'Love Hostel'

Ahead of the release of 'Love Hostel', actor Bobby Deol opened up about his character from the film. "The character is unique as I have never done anything like this before. Also, a lot of prep went into playing my character. A lot of workshops were done, I had to get the tonality of Haryanvi, the way they speak, which is specific to that area. That was a challenging bit. Also, the look, I am supposed to have a burnt mark on my face, the nose is bent. So, a lot of people were involved to do the prosthetics for my character's look," he said.

Bobby also shared that he used to take three hours to get into the look of his character. He added, "It used to take me 3 hours to get in my look. I got my hairstylist and make-up artist involved while the team worked on the other bit. Eventually, we reached a target of 2 hours to get ready. It was great fun being part of the team. Red Chillies are very passionate filmmakers, something that I got to see the first time I was on sets. And they are so excited to creatively do things."

Directed by Shanker Raman, 'Love Hostel' also features Sanya Malhotra and Vikrant Massey. The film traces the volatile journey of a spirited young couple (Vikrant and Sanya), being hunted by a ruthless mercenary (Bobby). The star-crossed lovers take on the entire world in search of their fairy-tale ending. It will be out soon on ZEE5. (ANI)

