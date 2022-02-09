Left Menu

Ed Sheeran announces 'The Joker And The Queen' featuring Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran has announced his new collaboration with friend and singer-songwriter Taylor Swift on Wednesday.

09-02-2022
Ed Sheeran has announced his new collaboration with friend and singer-songwriter Taylor Swift on Wednesday. Ahead of the Brit Awards, Ed Sheeran revealed in a red carpet interview that a new song with Taylor Swift is coming out very, very soon.

According to Billboard, Sheeran shared that a new song "comes out Friday and it's with Taylor Swift." "We're literally announcing that in, like, an hour," Sheeran added.

Announcing the collab officially, Sheeran took to his Instagram handle on Wednesday and shared a teaser of the 'The Joker And The Queen' featuring Swift. In the caption, he penned, "The Joker And The Queen featuring my good friend @taylorswift is out this Friday. Link in bio to pre-order or pre-save it x."

'The Joker and the Queen' originally featured without Swift on Sheeran's fourth studio album '='. 'The Joker and the Queen' remix is not the first time the longtime friends have worked together. The two have previously collaborated on three Swift songs: 'Everything Has Changed' on 'Red', 'End Game' on 'Reputation' and 'Run', a vault track on 'Red (Taylor's Version)'. (ANI)

