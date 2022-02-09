Left Menu

Ranveer Singh opens up about how he manages to stay positive in life

On Wednesday, Ranveer Singh took to Instagram and interacted fans via "Ask Me Anything" session.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-02-2022 22:47 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 22:47 IST
Ranveer Singh opens up about how he manages to stay positive in life
Ranveer Singh (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, Ranveer Singh took to Instagram and interacted with his fans via "Ask Me Anything" session. From talking about his co-star Pooja Hegde to discussing about his nature, Ranveer touched upon several topics during the interaction.

When a social media user asked about how he manages to stay positive in life, Ranveer wrote, "I count my blessings. I feel immense and often overwhelming gratitude. I try and pay kindness forward." He added," Life is full of suffering and existence is agonising...but as Chaplin said, 'To truly laugh, you must be able to take your pain, and play with it."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer will be seen in 'Cirkus' and 'Jayeshbhai Jordar'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobile devices from cybercriminals

CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobil...

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh CM to launch 2nd Tranche of 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme today

Andhra Pradesh CM to launch 2nd Tranche of 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme today

 India
3
Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child vaccination drive; Easing curbs in 'COVID-zero regions' could cause 2 million deaths in a year - China study and more

Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022