Disney beats quarterly revenue estimate
Reuters | Updated: 10-02-2022 02:37 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 02:37 IST
Walt Disney Co on Wednesday beat estimates for first-quarter revenue, as its theme parks business rebounded during the holiday season, while its streaming division recorded strong subscriber growth.
The company's revenue rose 34% to $21.82 billion in the quarter ended Jan. 1, topping analysts' estimate of $20.91 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
