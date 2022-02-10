Disney beats quarterly revenue estimate

Walt Disney Co on Wednesday beat estimates for first-quarter revenue, as its theme parks business rebounded during the holiday season, while its streaming division recorded strong subscriber growth.

The company's revenue rose 34% to $21.82 billion in the quarter ended Jan. 1, topping analysts' estimate of $20.91 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

