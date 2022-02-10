Entertainment News Roundup: Angelina Jolie advocates for U.S. domestic violence law; Lady Gaga, Spider-Man overlooked by film academy in Oscar nominations and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Angelina Jolie advocates for U.S. domestic violence law

A bipartisan group of U.S. senators on Wednesday agreed on a deal to renew a long-lapsed law to strengthen domestic violence protections, just hours after Hollywood actor and humanitarian Angelina Jolie made a tearful speech of support. Jolie's voice broke as she acknowledged the women and children "for whom this legislation comes too late" in a speech in Washington D.C.

Lady Gaga, Spider-Man overlooked by film academy in Oscar nominations

"House of Gucci" star Lady Gaga and the latest Marvel box office hit, "Spider-Man: No Way Home," was missing from the list of this year's Academy Awards contenders, while Jane Campion became the first woman to have more than one best director nomination. "House of Gucci," a star-studded movie about the feuding family behind the Italian fashion label, was excluded from all of the major categories, including best leading actress. Popstar Gaga, who was nominated in the category for 2018's "A Star is Born," was seen by awards watchers as a likely pick.

'Power of the Dog,' 'Dune' lead nominations in battle for Oscars glory

Dark Western "The Power of the Dog" led this year's field of Academy Awards contenders on Tuesday with 12 nominations for the Netflix Inc film, outpacing the 10 nods for sci-fi epic "Dune" in the hunt for the industry's highest honors. They will compete at the 94th Oscars for the prestigious best picture trophy against eight other movies. Among them are "Belfast," Kenneth Branagh's semi-autobiographical story of a family living amid sectarian conflict in late 1960s Northern Ireland, and Steven Spielberg's remake of classic musical "West Side Story." Those films earned seven nominations each.

All-women news organisations in rural India elated at Oscar nod

The pioneering team at an all-women, rural news organization in northern India say they are ecstatic after a documentary film on their crusading reporting, especially around the hardships faced by lower caste communities, won an Oscar nomination on Tuesday. "Writing with Fire", a 93-minute film about the women behind the online news outlet "Khabar Lahariya" - meaning News Waves in Hindi - was nominated in the Best Documentary Feature category for this year's Academy Awards.

'Full House' actor Bob Saget died of head trauma, family says

Comedian and actor Bob Saget, who was found dead in an Orlando, Florida, hotel room last month at age 65, died from head trauma after accidentally hitting his head, his family said on Wednesday. Saget, best known as the jovial dad on the television sitcom "Full House," most likely hit the back of his head and "thought nothing of it and went to sleep," his family said in a statement to Reuters. No drugs or alcohol were involved.

EU sets March 15 deadline for decision on Amazon's MGM takeover

EU antitrust regulators will decide by March 15 whether to clear Amazon's proposed acquisition of U.S. movie studio MGM, a European Commission filing showed on Tuesday. The deal would help the world's largest online retailer to compete better with Netflix and Disney+, bolstering the video streaming service it uses to attract people to subscribe to Amazon Prime, which offers fast shipping and encourages consumers to shop more regularly.

Rapper Snoop Dogg acquires debut label Death Row Records

Private equity firm Blackstone, which controls MNRK Music Group, announced on Wednesday rapper Snoop Dogg has acquired Death Row Records, which released his debut album nearly three decades ago and launched his career, from the group. The 30-year-old label, owned and operated by rapper Dr. Dre and music executive Marion "Suge" Knight, recorded and released two of Snoop Dogg's albums before his exit in 1998.

Jennifer Lopez has rom-com 'homecoming' with 'Marry Me'

Jennifer Lopez plays a familiar role in new film "Marry Me" , portraying a pop superstar whose love life is scrutinised by millions. Often snapped by photographers herself, in the movie Lopez plays Kat Valdez, half of a music superstar couple with her partner Bastian.

'Queen of the BRITs' Adele wins big at British music awards

Chart-topping superstar Adele won the top three prizes at the BRIT Awards on Tuesday, in the first genderless edition of Britain's annual pop music honours. Nicknamed "Queen of the BRITs" by host Mo Gilligan, the London-born singer-songwriter picked up the first award of the night - song of the year - for her chart-topping single "Easy on Me" .

Factbox-Key nominations for 2022 Academy Awards

Nominations for the 94th Academy Awards, the highest honors in the film industry, were announced on Tuesday. The awards will be presented on March 27. Following is the list of key nominations:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)