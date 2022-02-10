Left Menu

Adam Driver, Penelope Cruz, Shailene Woodley to star in Michael Mann's 'Ferrari'

The film is based on Brock Yates book Enzo Ferrari The Man and the Machine.Mann will produce through his production company Moto Productions, along with PJ van Sandwijk, John Lesher, Lars Sylvest, Thorsten Schumacher and Gareth West.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 10-02-2022 11:13 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 11:13 IST
Adam Driver, Penelope Cruz, Shailene Woodley to star in Michael Mann's 'Ferrari'
  • Country:
  • United States

Filmmaker Michael Mann has roped in actors Adam Driver, Penelope Cruz and Shailene Woodley to star in his upcoming racing drama ''Ferrari''.

Driver, who replaced Hugh Jackman in the project, will star in the film as ex-racecar driver and auto manufacturing giant Enzo Ferrari.

Set in the summer of 1957, the story follows Ferrari's life both on the track and at home that started to fall apart. The company he and his wife Laura had built was struggling and his stormy marriage had been rocked by the death of their son, Dino, and his affair with Lina Lardi, with whom he had a second son, Piero.

Meanwhile, Ferrari was preparing for a gruelling and dangerous race across Italy, the Mille Miglia.

According to Variety, Cruz will play the role Enzo’s wife, Laura Ferrari, while Woodley will feature as Lina Lardi.

The script is originally written by the late Troy Kennedy Martin of ''The Italian Job'' fame and has been reworked by Mann. The film is based on Brock Yates' book ''Enzo Ferrari The Man and the Machine''.

Mann will produce through his production company Moto Productions, along with PJ van Sandwijk, John Lesher, Lars Sylvest, Thorsten Schumacher and Gareth West. Niels Juul will serve as executive producer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death in five months; Purdue Pharma bankruptcy mediator says Sacklers, US states closer to deal over opioid claims and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death ...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022